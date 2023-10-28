Highlights Norwich City's recent form has declined significantly, with six losses in their last nine games, increasing pressure on manager David Wagner.

Norwich will be without key players such as Josh Sargent, Ashley Barnes, and Angus Gunn for the game against Sunderland.

Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes believes Sunderland players Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, and Alex Pritchard are the ones to watch out for in the upcoming match.

Norwich City make the trip to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this afternoon.

The Canaries enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but their form has declined significantly in recent weeks, and they have now lost six of their last nine games after they were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Boro took the lead just after the break through Sam Greenwood, with the hosts giving the ball away in the build up to the goal, and they doubled their advantage when Samuel Silvera fired home in the second minute of stoppage time.

Jonathan Rowe halved the deficit in the ninth minute of stoppage time, but the Canaries did not have time to find an equaliser, increasing the pressure on manager David Wagner.

Norwich sit 14th in the table, three points from the play-off places, ahead of the game against the 10th-placed Black Cats, who have lost their last three games.

Championship Table (As it stands October 26th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 13 1 20 10 Sunderland 13 6 19 11 Blackburn Rovers 13 -2 19 12 Birmingham City 13 1 18 13 Bristol City 13 1 18 14 Norwich City 13 0 17 15 Watford 13 0 16 16 Millwall 13 -3 16

Norwich will be again be without strikers Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes, and goalkeeper Angus Gunn will be sidelined until after the November international break.

Defender Grant Hanley and midfielder Jacob Sorensen are back in training, but the game will come too soon for the pair.

Which Sunderland players should Norwich City fear?

FLW's Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes believes Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard are the three Sunderland players that the Canaries need to watch out for on Saturday.

Clarke has been in outstanding form this season, and he is currently the top scorer in the Championship with eight goals, while Roberts and Pritchard have both previously spent time at Carrow Road.

"I think that Jack Clarke would be a guy that I'd be a bit fearful of, he looks like a really decent player at this level," Zeke said.

"But I just know, Norwich being Norwich, we're going to lose 2-0, Patrick Roberts will score, Alex Pritchard will score, and then all the Norwich fans will say 'why didn't we keep them?'

"I think Jack Clarke would be the guy that I would be most worried about, but I've not really watched Sunderland too often yet.

"I know they are doing quite well, not amazingly, better than us, but that's not hard."

Will Norwich City beat Sunderland?

While Sunderland are on a poor run of form, they were unlucky to come away empty-handed in the 1-0 defeat at leaders Leicester City on Tuesday night, and this could be a tough game for Norwich.

The Canaries have conceded 24 goals so far this season, the joint-most in the division, and the Black Cats' attacking threats, such as Clarke, Roberts and Pritchard, will look to exploit their vulnerability at the back.

With pressure increasing on Wagner after another defeat in midweek, the German needs a result on Wearside, but Sunderland come into the game as favourites.