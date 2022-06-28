“I just hope” – Pundit shares opinion on Sheffield Wednesday’s continue pursuit of Hull City man

Mallik Wilks is reportedly edging closer to signing for Sheffield Wednesday, as Darren Moore continues to try and assemble a squad together who could win promotion from League One.

The Owls have already welcomed the likes of Michael Smith, Will Vaulks, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan to Hillsborough in the early stages of this summer, with a deal for Wilks perhaps next.

Unable to play too big of a role at the MKM Stadium with Hull in the Championship last time out, the previous season he netted 19 times and provided eight assists, firing the Tigers to promotion.

Delivering his assessment on Wilks and Sheffield Wednesday’s interest, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “It’d be a good signing for them. It really would.

“I mean, I think they can get him out for as little as (£)200,000. So yeah, it’ll be a good signing.

“And I just hope that the signing of Wilks, if he does go through, is not signalling the end of Gregory because it seems to have gone a bit quiet.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Tom Lees Sheffield United Huddersfield Town

” I know he’s under contract but there has been a lot of talk of him leaving and it seems to have got a bit quiet.”

The verdict

Struggling to play a large enough part in Sheffield Wednesday’s season last time around, Wilks is someone who would certainly add immediate value at Hillsborough.

Possessing the required abilities to operate anywhere across the frontline, the balance of his excellent dribbling abilities, athleticism and attacking intelligence means he will be a strong addition if he is to arrive in Yorkshire.

Wilks is in need of a fresh start it would seem, especially when considering the level of business Hull are expecting to do this summer.

Not only is he someone who could thrive with the Owls next season, he also represents someone who could impress in the Championship in the future