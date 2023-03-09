“I just hope he’s happy at Derby” – Derby County fan pundit issues David McGoldrick claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County did some eye-catching business following their relegation from the Championship to League One last summer.

One of the names they brought in that turned heads was experienced forward David McGoldrick following his exit from Sheffield United.

During his time with the Blades, the Irish international had won promotion to the top flight and made 63 Premier League appearances, adding to his already impressive career consisting of 337 Championship matches.

To get such an experienced option in at League One level seemed good business and it has proven to be so, with McGoldrick netting 19 goals for the Rams so far this season, as well as providing seven assists.

With that said, we asked one of FLW’s Derby County fan pundits Shaun Woodward for his thoughts on how impressed he has been by the 35-year-old since his arrival at the club.

“What can you say about McGoldrick?” Shaun told FLW.

“19 goals in all competitions – probably going to reach 25 if he carries on like this.

Quiz: Are these 20 Derby County facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Derby County have won the top-flight title on two occasions Real Fake

“Absolutely unbelievable signing for us.

“Like we’ve always said, if fit, he’s far too good for League One.

“I just hope he’s happy at Derby and regardless of whether we go up or not he stays.

“He’s an absolute Rolls Royce of a player and we’re lucky to have him.”

The Verdict

What a signing David McGoldrick has proven to be.

His goals speak for themselves and when fit, as our fan pundit alludes to, he probably is too good for League One level.

The big concern then, is that if Derby don’t go up, McGoldrick may want to move on, perhaps to a Championship club.

Given how well he is doing and the size of Derby, though, he’ll surely be tempted to stay regardless of what division they end up in next season.