Coventry City are set to lose star midfielder Gustavo Hamer following an agreement with Sheffield United.

According to Mike McGrath, a £15 million deal has been agreed between the two clubs, which will signal the player’s departure from the CBS Arena.

This comes just 24 hours before the Sky Blues’ first home game of the new Championship campaign.

There are still three weeks left for Coventry to line up a possible replacement for the 26-year-old, who has proven a crucial player for the team in recent years.

He was key to Mark Robins’ side reaching the play-off final last year, including scoring the equaliser against Luton Town at Wembley that led to their penalty shootout heartbreak.

Who could replace Gustavo Hamer at Coventry City?

FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Neil Littlewood has highlighted a couple of players that could come into the team in place of Hamer.

However, he believes that it could take up to three or four fresh faces to make up for the impact that the Dutchman had on the team.

“I just hope that there’s replacements lined up,” Littlewood told Football League World.

“There's a lot of rumours going round that Mark Robins was at Derby on Saturday to watch Louie Sibley.

“I don’t think he’s a replacement for Hamer, far from it, but he’s a body who could do a job.

“I think it’s going to take three or four players to replace him, personally.

“I know it’s outlandish, but I’d be throwing every penny I have now at Swansea to get Matt Grimes.

“He’s the closest player I’ve seen that comes close to him.

“Like I say, it’s a tough one.

“Lewis O’Brien from Forest, I wouldn’t say no if we brought him in.

“He was phenomenal for Huddersfield, and obviously hasn’t done a lot since, so yeah I’d take him.

“[Hamer’s departure] has affected everyone a little bit.

“I don’t want to put a dampener on tomorrow, first home game, new pitch, new players, new expectations, new vibe and all that sort.

“But yeah, it’s a tough one to take.”

Coventry have had a busy summer window, also losing talismanic forward Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP.

Ellis Simms was a big-name signing to replace the Swede, with a number of other new arrivals also joining the club following the play-off defeat to the Hatters.

Are Coventry right to cash-in on Gustavo Hamer?

Hamer has just one year left on his contract, so Coventry have been left with little choice but to cash-in on him.

No renewal agreement seemed likely, so they risked losing him for nothing in 2024, which would be hard to justify.

A fee of £15 million is also difficult to turn down in that context, so this should ease the blow of his departure.

That money needs to be reinvested back into the squad before the window closes in a few weeks if Coventry are to compete for promotion again this season.