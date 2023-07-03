Blackburn Rovers are weighing up a move for Sunderland defender Danny Batth.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the 32-year-old is on the shortlist of potential targets at Ewood Park this summer.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is hopeful of adding some experience into his backline, with his other options all leaning on the younger side.

Batth has played multiple seasons in the Championship throughout his career and has made over 300 appearances at this level.

Do Blackburn Rovers have a chance at signing Danny Batth from Sunderland?

Carlton Palmer believes that Sunderland are unlikely to sanction a sale of the centre back.

The 57-year-old has highlighted that Black Cats triggering a 12-month option clause in his contract to keep him for next season as a sign that the club will look to hold onto Batth for the campaign ahead.

“Blackburn are said to be interested in Sunderland centre back Danny Batth,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The experienced centre back who has clocked up well over 300 appearances at Championship level.

“I just don’t think he will be allowed to leave the club.

“His contract was up at the end of this current campaign and Sunderland triggered the extension in his contract.

“So, he’s under contract for this coming season and that has been confirmed by Sunderland.”

Batth was an important part of Tony Mowbray’s squad last season, featuring 40 times in the Championship.

He made 39 starts as Sunderland earned a sixth place finish in the table, earning a play-off berth that ultimately did not lead to promotion.

Mowbray’s squad will be aiming for another promotion push this season, with a number of summer signings already completed.

Meanwhile, Rovers finished level on points with Sunderland, but their inferior goal difference saw Tomasson’s side claim seventh in the table.

Should Sunderland cash-in on Danny Batth amid Blackburn Rovers interest?

Blackburn looking to replace Daniel Ayala with another experienced player makes sense, but it shouldn’t be a huge priority for the club.

Other areas of the squad need to be worked on, so Rovers should avoid committing too much of their budget to signing a fifth option at centre back.

Batth would’ve been a good signing as a free agent, but Sunderland triggered the extra year in his contract.

Unless they can negotiate a reasonably low fee with the Black Cats over a deal, then that should be the end of their pursuit of the defender.