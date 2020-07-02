‘I just don’t see where he fits in at Elland Road’ – Leeds United eye free-agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have monitored current free-agent Danny Loader, after his release from Reading, as per journalist Mike McGrath.

The 19-year-old came through the Royals’ academy and was afforded appearances here and there, though found frequent first-team action hard to come by.

A talented attacker, Loader won the under-17 World Cup alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden, and it’s likely he’s going to have plenty of interest.

But would Leeds be the right fit for Loader? Would he be a good signing for the Whites?

The team here at Football League World offer their thoughts….

Alfie Burns

Loader is a top, top talent and he wouldn’t have been almost joining Wolves if he wasn’t, however, I just don’t see where he fits in at Elland Road.

I liken him to someone like Tyler Roberts, who although being a couple of years older, is the future for Leeds United.

He’s got some really good attributes and has a future just as bright as Loader.

In addition to that, Leeds have a host of teenagers of their own who will fancy their chances of progressing through the academy at a club that’s never been afraid of placing faith in youth.

For me, Loader needs a club where he’s going to get games and Leeds won’t offer him that. There’s too many other options there at this moment in time and that’s even without considering Patrick Bamford.

