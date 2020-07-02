Leeds United
‘I just don’t see where he fits in at Elland Road’ – Leeds United eye free-agent: The verdict
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…
Leeds United have monitored current free-agent Danny Loader, after his release from Reading, as per journalist Mike McGrath.
The 19-year-old came through the Royals’ academy and was afforded appearances here and there, though found frequent first-team action hard to come by.
A talented attacker, Loader won the under-17 World Cup alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden, and it’s likely he’s going to have plenty of interest.
But would Leeds be the right fit for Loader? Would he be a good signing for the Whites?
The team here at Football League World offer their thoughts….
Alfie Burns
Loader is a top, top talent and he wouldn’t have been almost joining Wolves if he wasn’t, however, I just don’t see where he fits in at Elland Road.
I liken him to someone like Tyler Roberts, who although being a couple of years older, is the future for Leeds United.
He’s got some really good attributes and has a future just as bright as Loader.
In addition to that, Leeds have a host of teenagers of their own who will fancy their chances of progressing through the academy at a club that’s never been afraid of placing faith in youth.
For me, Loader needs a club where he’s going to get games and Leeds won’t offer him that. There’s too many other options there at this moment in time and that’s even without considering Patrick Bamford.
Can you name these 12 Leeds players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Have a go now!
Jacob Potter
I have my doubts over this.
Loader hasn’t impressed me that much with Reading, and you have to question whether he’d be the right fit with Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play.
The youngster has shown glimpses of his quality with the Royals, but has been far too inconsistent in senior football so far.
But given that he’s now a free-agent, it could be a tempting deal for Leeds to look at once again in the summer, as he could develop into a fine player under the management of Bielsa.
He could be a useful addition to use on a rotational basis though, but I’d rather see Leeds put all of their eggs in one basket with a player like John Swift, who they have previously been linked with in the past.
Ned Holmes
I really like this move from a Leeds perspective but I’d question whether it’s the right move for Loader.
Loader looks a really exciting prospect, as evidenced by the big clubs that have reportedly shown an interest in the young forward, but he remains raw. Continuing his development under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road could be fantastic for him looking ahead.
There are question marks over Leeds options upfront and Loader could be the answer further down the line. Even with the financial boost they’re likely to get from promotion, value for money looks set to be vital this summer
The question for Loader is about game time. Is he ready to make an impact for the Whites in the Premier League? That’s where it seems likely they’ll be next season and given the fact he hasn’t featured for Reading in the Championship this year, you’d say he isn’t that quality yet.
The 19-year-old will surely be wanting to go somewhere he can be guaranteed some first-team minutes or at least a loan, rather than playing with the U23s week in, week out.
I’d like to see Leeds move for Loader but is it the move he wants? I’m not sure.