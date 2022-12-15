“I just can’t see it happening” – Birmingham City fan pundit weighs in on Krystian Bielik situation at Derby County

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are having a solid season in the Sky Bet Championship and John Eustace will be happy with what has been achieved so far this year at St Andrew’s.

A play-off challenge is far from out of the question at this point in the campaign, and Blues fans will be pleased about that, as they look forward to the second half of the year.

The January transfer window will be an interesting one for Blues, as Eustace looks at ways he might be able to tweak his squad, and it will also be intriguing to see what happens with Krystian Bielik, who is on loan at Birmingham City from Derby County.

Could the Rams recall him next month? We asked FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland to discuss whether he was worried about that potential prospect…

“Personally, I don’t think he’ll be recalled in January.

“I’d actually like to see us go back in for him permanently at the end of the season because I do think he’d actually quite like to stay here, especially if Derby don’t get promoted.

“But right now he wants to play his football in the Championship and I’m sure he will have a big say in what happens and whether he stays or whether he goes but personally, I can see him staying.

“I think it probably causes a bit too much upset if he did go back and it will definitely ruffle a few feathers, that’s for sure. It’s not impossible, I’m not going to rule it out, but personally, I just can’t see it happening and I think he’ll stay for the rest of the season.”

The Verdict

You can understand Tom’s reasoning here.

Bielik will surely want to stay playing in the Championship this season and then, who knows, if Derby are not promoted from the third tier then maybe they will find themselves having to say goodbye to the midfielder on a more permanent basis.

He’s a good player with lots of quality and you can see why Blues will want to keep him around for longer than just the rest of this month.

