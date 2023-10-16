Highlights QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth is under pressure due to the team's poor start to the season, sitting in the relegation zone after 11 games.

Gareth Ainsworth is under increasing pressure at QPR following the team’s poor start to the Championship season.

The London club is currently sitting inside the relegation zone after the first 11 games of the campaign.

The Hoops are 22nd, two points from safety after a poor run of form to get the new term underway.

Ainsworth has overseen just two wins and two draws, with the team losing their other seven league fixtures.

The 50-year-old was placed in charge late last season with the aim of keeping the team in the second division, which he achieved by six points.

Could Michael Beale replace Gareth Ainsworth?

One name linked with potentially returning to QPR is Michael Beale, who was manager of the club for the opening few months of the previous campaign before jumping ship to Rangers.

Carlton Palmer is unconvinced that the ex-QPR boss would be welcome back at the club given the manner of his Loftus Road exit.

The former midfielder has admitted that Ainsworth is under a lot of pressure to get results, but doesn’t feel Beale will make a comeback to the club he left 12 months ago.

“Gareth Ainsworth is certainly under pressure at Queens Park Rangers,” Palmer told Football League World.

“QPR sit in the bottom three after 11 games, two points adrift of safety.

“The rumour mill is circling as to who will replace Ainsworth should he be sacked.

“One name which is doing the rounds is Mick Beale.

“Since leaving the club, QPR have won only five times, just avoiding relegation last season.

“I just don’t think QPR re-hiring Beale will go down well with the supporters.

“He was given an opportunity by the club, and as soon as Glasgow Rangers came knocking he forced a move to leave, which angered many QPR supporters in the manner that he went about it.

“I think Mick now regrets the manner of how he left QPR, and it did not work out for him at Glasgow Rangers, so I just can’t see this particular scenario being revisited.”

Beale was dismissed as Rangers manager earlier this month after a poor start to the new season.

He is now without a job just a year after abandoning ship at QPR for Rangers.

Ainsworth remains in charge at Loftus Road, but his time at the club could come to an end soon if results don’t improve in the coming weeks.

Next up for Ainsworth’s side is an away trip to face Huddersfield Town on 21 October.

Should Mick Beale be in line to replace Gareth Ainsworth at QPR?

Beale did well with QPR, with the team struggling for form ever since he departed for Rangers.

However, his exit left a sour taste in supporters’ mouths, meaning he may not be welcome back at Loftus Road anytime soon.

Beale didn’t handle his exit well, and could now face the consequences of that off the back of his disappointing time at Ibrox.

Beale likely won’t be out of work for too long, but it is likely a Championship return will come at a different club due to his history at QPR already.