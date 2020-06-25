‘I just cannot see it happening’ – Eze and Osayi-Samuel’s future at QPR: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There is no doubting that Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel have been two of QPR’s standout stars this season.

The attacking pair have been the heartbeat of Mark Warburton’s side this season, with their goalscoring output and overall contribution to attacking opportunities gaining plenty of plaudits.

The duo have been linked with an array of clubs over the last few months, and with the transfer window fast approaching, fans of the west London club are likely to be hoping that they can retain the services of two of QPR’s most prized assets.

With the 2019/20 slowly creeping to a conclusion and next season already in sight, do you expect both Ebere Eze and BOS to be at QPR next season? Or could you see them both leaving?

The team here at Football League World offer up their thoughts….

George Dagless

I think both are going to be staying to be honest.

I don’t see QPR getting promoted this season in all truth and that might mean sides come calling for them, but I just see the financial conditions that are bound to be restrictive for many this summer meaning that neither of the pair end up moving.

I think that would be the best course of action for the players too.

Though Eze is a bit more advanced in his progression and probably closer to being a Premier League player than Osayi-Samuel, both still need regular minutes, and I think staying at the Hoops would be the best option for them.

If they can keep them for next season and add some decent players they’ll be able to push for the play-offs for sure.

Do you know where these 18 ex-QPR players are playing now? Have a go now!

1 of 18 Nedum Onuoha Real Salt Lake City New York Red Bulls Atlanta United DC United

Jacob Potter I’d be stunned if either of them were still with the club by the start of next season. Osayi-Samuel has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Mark Warburton’s side, and given the fact that Leeds were previously interested in landing his signature, I think QPR will be fighting a losing battle to strike a deal for the winger. Whereas Eze’s performances don’t need much explanation, as you simply don’t attract interest from the likes of Spurs and West Ham by luck, and he’s more than capable of making the step-up to the Premier League with either club. The midfielder has 12 goals and eight assists to his name in 40 appearances for the Hoops this term, and like Osayi-Samuel, QPR will know that they face a real struggle to keep hold of him ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. They’re both destined for bigger and better things in the near future, that’s for sure. George Harbey It would be a real statement of intent by the club to see both Eze and Osayi-Samuel remain in West London beyond this season, however I just cannot see it happening. Eze is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Championship and he looks destined for a move to the Premier League this summer – I can see him joining a club like Crystal Palace as they would match his ambitions and he’d fit into their style of play. Osayi-Samuel has also been influential for the R’s this season, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he joined West Brom as his pace and power make him a really dangerous player to the Premier League. He also has really end product in the final third which makes him a really useful option to have. It would be a shock if they kept both of them, especially with Osayi-Samuel out of contract next summer, as they cannot afford to run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next year so they may have to cash in for a small fee this summer.