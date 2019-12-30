‘I hope we haven’t shot ourselves in the foot’ – Plenty of Leeds fans respond to shock transfer blow

The January transfer window is a matter of days away and Leeds United could already have their work cut out.

According to reports from the Bristol Post, Arsenal are preparing to recall striker Eddie Nketiah from his loan deal at Elland Road.

The youngster has struggled to establish himself as a first team regular under Marcelo Bielsa with Patrick Bamford being his preferred option in attack.

Reports had suggested that a recall could be on the cards, but it seems that this possibility is now a likelihood.

The latest updates have suggested that Bristol City are closing in on a loan deal to take Nketiah to Ashton Gate for the rest of the season.

The Robins were one of the clubs linked with a move over the summer, and it seems that they’re likely to get their man at the second time of asking.

As you’d imagine, Leeds United fans are less than impressed at the update.

Here’s what some of them have had to say.

Never stood a chance in keeping Nketiah, struggled to get game time due to Bamford/Injury and the constant moaning from Bristol City and tapping up by them. Never known a loan be marred by constant reports of being recalled. #LUFC — LJM (@passittopablo) December 30, 2019

Nketiah will be a loss & needs to be replaced but there’s no doubt we are a better team with Bamford in it #lufc — Lee Scott 💙💛 (@LeeScott321) December 30, 2019

Really disappointing to see Nketiah go. Though I guess he's so highly rated by Arsenal that they'll only let him go if he's getting definite playing time. Still think a full season under Bielsa would be really good for his development. #LUFC #AFC — Liam Kent Football (@LiamKFootball) December 30, 2019

It’s crucial that Leeds get another striker in to replace Nketiah. Can’t afford to risk half of the season with just Bamford. Another important window with the team in a great position in the league. #lufc — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) December 30, 2019

So it looks like Leeds are set to lose Eddie Nketiah back to Arsenal.. I suppose that's what we get when we dont play him.. #lufc #mot — Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) December 30, 2019

When Nketiah goes back but we get Brewster or Che Adams #LUFC pic.twitter.com/zgIX5nvKzB — 👑 Oli WΔlker 💙💛 – Yorkshire Not English (@LUFC__Oli) December 30, 2019