‘I hope we don’t turn up’ – Plenty of QPR fans react as West Brom finale becomes Brentford decider

After Brentford’s defeat to Stoke City today, their bid for automatic promotion now lies in the hands of West London rivals QPR.

Mark Warburton’s side travel to The Hawthorns on Wednesday night. It’s the final game of the season and a huge one for West Brom – a win would see them promoted into the Premier League.

But it all depends on Brentford. They host Barnsley the same night and if West Brom match or better their result, it’ll condemn Thomas Frank’s side to the Championship play-offs.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Brentford then need QPR to pull off an upset against West Brom, and needless to say it’s brought about an online response from R’s fans.

It’s a strange situation they find themselves going into. Ex-Bees boss Warburton will want his plays to focus on the task at hand, but the fact that Brentford’s fate lies in their hands will no doubt be on the mind.

Here’s what the QPR fans had to say about the situation:

Things you love to see Brentford lose, we play West Brom last game of the season I hope we don’t turn up #QPR — Sam Deacon (@_SamDeacon) July 18, 2020

So you’re telling me Charlie Austin is going to score the winner against us to get promoted at the expense of brentford? 🤭🤭 #QPR — benjylovell2 (@benjylovell2) July 18, 2020

I'd like to say you can count on #QPR… 😂😂😂😂😂 — 6️⃣ (@QueenRanger6) July 18, 2020

So it is up to us on Wednesday night to do Brentford a favour 😂😂 #QPR — Zoe (@zoeparaskeva13) July 18, 2020

I suspect that Brentford fans may like us even less after Wednesday. #QPR — Brian O'Halloran (@playingwithdust) July 18, 2020

Unlucky Brentford but there’s no way we’re beating west brom on the last day and helping you get automatic! Especially with furlongs mates at qpr 😂😂. #qpr #championship — Jamie Boomer (@WorleyJamie) July 18, 2020

So how do we feel, when we beat WBA?. Which allows Brentford or Fulham to get promoted! #QPR — Luke Coleman (@lukecoleman71) July 18, 2020

Best headline ever 😂 — Mark Hillman (@hillmania) July 18, 2020