QPR

‘I hope we don’t turn up’ – Plenty of QPR fans react as West Brom finale becomes Brentford decider

Published

8 mins ago

on

After Brentford’s defeat to Stoke City today, their bid for automatic promotion now lies in the hands of West London rivals QPR.

Mark Warburton’s side travel to The Hawthorns on Wednesday night. It’s the final game of the season and a huge one for West Brom – a win would see them promoted into the Premier League.

But it all depends on Brentford. They host Barnsley the same night and if West Brom match or better their result, it’ll condemn Thomas Frank’s side to the Championship play-offs.

Brentford then need QPR to pull off an upset against West Brom, and needless to say it’s brought about an online response from R’s fans.

It’s a strange situation they find themselves going into. Ex-Bees boss Warburton will want his plays to focus on the task at hand, but the fact that Brentford’s fate lies in their hands will no doubt be on the mind.

Here’s what the QPR fans had to say about the situation:


Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

