Sunderland's 2022/23 Championship play-off push hit another bump in the road on Wednesday evening in the form of a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United.

The Black Cats are now sat eight points back from sixth place, in 12th, with just nine matches remaining to bridge that gap.

Tony Mowbray will be keen to finish the season strongly regardless of where they end up in putting some gloss on what has been an excellent first campaign since promotion from League One.

The Black Cats have utilised the loan market very smartly in the last few transfer windows and Amad Diallo has proven to be an inspired pick-up on loan from Manchester United this term.

The Ivorian only has the remaining nine matches to contribute for the Black Cats before returning to Old Trafford and Mowbray is hopeful that he can return from injury for their hosting of Luton Town on Saturday.

Mowbray offered the latest on Diallo's recovery from a hamstring injury when he spoke to The Northern Echo.

He said: "I hope he'll be back at the weekend.

"Expect, I'm not sure.

"In my mind he'll need to train Thursday and Friday if he's going to be available to start.

"If he misses Thursday and trains Friday he might be available on the bench.

"I'll have to talk to him and see how he feels.

"Again, I'm not here making excuses.

"It feels like there are some pretty important players unavailable, and we're trying to make a fist of it."

The Verdict

The response would suggest that Diallo is very touch and go in relation to potentially starting the Hatters clash.

Although, in looking at him playing some part from the bench at the very least it is a positive position to be in.

Sunderland supporters will likely remain frustrated that the club did not bring in another striker in January to replace Ross Stewart, who suffered a season-ending injury at the end of the month.

Joe Gelhardt has huffed and puffed on loan from Leeds United, but the 20-year-old's task has been unenviable in leading the line in the second tier when number nine is not even definitely his strongest position.

A fifth defeat in six against Luton needs to be avoided for a positive outlook on the season to be maintained on Wearside.