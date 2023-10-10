Highlights A Birmingham City fan is angry and disgusted at the club's decision to sack manager John Eustace, who was doing well and had the team in the playoffs.

The fan hopes that if Wayne Rooney is appointed as the new manager, he fails and it backfires on the Birmingham board, who don't deserve success for treating Eustace poorly.

Rooney's appointment will be difficult as the supporters are unhappy with Eustace's departure, but it remains to be seen if he is prepared for the job and if he can succeed with the resources at Birmingham compared to his previous clubs.

A Birmingham City fan has expressed his utter disappointment and bewilderment at the decision to part ways with John Eustace.

Eustace was dismissed on Monday morning, with reports suggesting that Wayne Rooney is set to take charge of the first team squad in his place.

The 43-year-old was at the helm for the last 15 months, overseeing a 17th place finish in his first campaign at St. Andrew’s.

But the new owners at Birmingham have opted for a fresh approach, despite the team sitting sixth in the Championship table.

Eustace’s last game in charge was a 3-1 win over local rivals West Brom on Friday night, but that was not enough to save his job.

What has the Birmingham City fan said about John Eustace’s sacking?

The Birmingham supporter has expressed his anger at the club’s decision to change managers.

He has suggested that he wishes the Blues fail under Rooney, should he be appointed, to teach the new board a lesson.

“The whole situation is just disgusting, Ally [McCoist],” said the Birmingham fan, via Talksport.

“Why on earth would any sane club sack a manager who is doing well and got you in the play-offs?

“To replace him with a manager who has just been sacked by a pretty low-level American club.

“It is just atrocious.

“John is too nice to be in football, in my opinion.

“He’s just been walked all over by Birmingham, they’ve dumped him and I think the League Managers Association have got to have something to say about this.

“I think the whole thing stinks.

“I don’t want to see anybody fail, I’m not that kind of person.

“But, to a degree, I hope Rooney fails.

“And I hope it backfires on the Birmingham board because they don’t deserve success when they treat people like that.

“A lot of people say ‘oh that’s just football’ we’ve got to stop saying that.

“We can’t just keep saying ‘oh that’s just football’.

“We’ve got a good, solid, up-and-coming young English manager in John Eustace, who has worked with some great other coaches in the start of his coaching career and we’ve just thrown him on the scrapheap.”

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Rooney’s first game in charge could be against his former Manchester United and England teammate Michael Carrick.

The Blues face Middlesbrough on 21 October, with Boro currently on a four-game winning run.

The new Birmingham owners will be hoping that Rooney can lead the club to a top six finish.

Can Wayne Rooney succeed at Birmingham City?

It’s going to be a difficult situation for Rooney to walk into if he does take charge, given the supporters are so unhappy with Eustace’s departure.

It is not his fault the club have made this decision, but he will still be the face that represents Eustace’s exit.

Rooney’s track record is far from stellar, but it is still difficult to judge just how prepared he is for a job like this.

DC United and Derby County were both significantly under-resourced compared to the Blues, so this move will be a real test of his credentials as a manager.