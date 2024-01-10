Highlights Luke Ayling expresses gratitude to Leeds United fans for their unwavering support throughout his time at the club. #Thankful #LUFC

Luke Ayling has thanked the Leeds United fans for the support they’ve shown him over the years after he sealed a move to Middlesbrough on an initial loan.

Luke Ayling joins Middlesbrough from Leeds United

The right-back signed for the Whites from Bristol City in August 2016, and he went on to become a key player for the club over the years, making over 250 appearances.

During that period, Ayling starred as Marcelo Bielsa’s side ended Leeds’ long wait outside the top-flight, and he made himself a firm favourite with those on the terraces due to his effort and style of play.

The 32-year-old has struggled for game time this season, with Daniel Farke using Archie Gray at right-back for much of the campaign, so a January move was always on the cards.

And, it was announced on Wednesday that Ayling had joined Boro on a loan deal that runs until the end of the season. However, with his contract expiring in the summer, it means the defender has now played his last game for the Whites.

Luke Ayling sends message after Leeds exit finalised

Whilst many understand the decision to let Ayling go, it was a sad day for all connected to the club given how important he was over the years.

Unsurprisingly, it was emotional for Ayling as well, and he took to Instagram to send a message to the fans as he reflected on some of his best moments in a white shirt as he also addressed the fans.

“There are so many highlights from my time at Elland Road and obviously promotion back to the Premier League tops them all. Those years with Marcelo and the connection we had between the players and fans was incredible. I’d like to thank all the managers and staff that I have worked with during my time here - but I have to give extra thanks to Marcelo and his team for all they did for my career and my family. I will be eternally grateful.

“I loved pulling on a Leeds shirt, every single time. Moments that stick in my mind are the goal against Huddersfield just before lockdown, the promotion run when football restarted and many of the games in the season we finished 9th in the Premier League, even staying up the following year at Brentford was brilliant because we shared it with you. To go on and wear the armband was an even greater honour and I got to do that against Birmingham when we celebrated our Centenary at Elland Road and also at Anfield for our first game back in the top-flight. It’s harder to think of a greater privilege.

“Finally, I want to thank you lot, the fans. We have built a relationship together that has meant so much to me. Walking out home and away to hear you sing Marching on Together and having you behind us through the ups and downs has been beyond special. Thank you for everything, I hope I’ve done you proud.”