“I hope he stays under the radar” – Birmingham City FLW pundit gives verdict on Arsenal loanee

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City’s Auston Trusty has had a fine start to his loan spell at St Andrew’s from Arsenal, and it’s clear he is a player with real talent.

A defender that looks every bit a modern defender, he appears to be a player that is set for a bright career in the game, and could potentially be a hit long term with Arsenal.

Blues manager John Eustace has even suggested that so far this season, with him saying he’d not be surprised to see the player push his way into the side at the Emirates in the future, though he needs to focus right now on maintaining the early levels he has shown at Birmingham in the coming weeks.

FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Tom Oxland thinks Trusty has every chance of making it at Arsenal, meanwhile:

“I think he has started the season really well, but it’s still early doors. There’s a lot of the season left to go.

“He could certainly push for a future Arsenal. But you know, the Premier League is a different ballgame from the Championship but he is a natural athlete.

“To be honest, I hope he stays under the radar because I’d love to have him back at Blues and I think I speak for all Blues fans on that one.

“The way Arsenal are going this season, it’s going to be tough to get into that Arsenal side next season if they if they achieve a top three finish but there’s no reason why not and you can never say never.

“Nothing is impossible, and I’d love to see him achieve it. But preferably, I’d like him to stay at Blues.”

The Verdict

Trusty has clearly made a positive impression on fans, players and his manager at Birmingham and that is great to see.

Arsenal will be watching his progress closely, then, as the rest of the season progresses.