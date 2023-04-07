Cardiff City striker Connor Wickham hopes he has made up for his mistake last week after starring in the win at Blackpool on Good Friday.

Wickham comes in for criticism

It’s been a turbulent week for the Bluebirds, after they lost to bitter rivals Swansea City last week in dramatic fashion, as Ben Cabango scored a 99th minute winner.

And, Wickham attracted headlines for all the wrong reasons, as he shared an Instagram story on the night of the defeat heading to a party. That understandably angered the Cardiff support, and Wickham apologised for his actions, as he reiterated his commitment to the club.

So, there was an extra spotlight on the target man as Sabri Lamouchi’s men went to Bloomfield Road for a crucial six-pointer in their bid to avoid relegation, and it turned out to be a great day for Wickham and Cardiff.

The former Sunderland man was handed a start, and he responded with a fine display, scoring one and registering two assists as the Welsh side moved up to 19th in the table.

Even though they’re only one point above the relegation zone, it was a significant day for Wickham and Cardiff, and the 30-year-old told the club's media he needed to produce a big display.

“I felt like I owed it to the fans, the players and the staff this week. I knew that I had a point to prove today, and to give something back to the fans. By starting me, the manager has given me a chance. It was important, and I felt that getting the first goal and then assisting two goals, I hope it's repaid. I know that I've had a stinker, but with a goal and two assists today, I hope all is forgiven.

“I'll just try to keep this attitude and keep this momentum going forward, and hopefully we can have a successful end to the season.”

Perfect response from Wickham

You can’t really defend what Wickham did last week, as that was a sickening defeat for all connected to Cardiff, so to see a player out that night would have been really tough for the fans.

But, in fairness to Wickham, he fronted it up. He took the deserved flak, apologised, and the only way to really make it right was by going out on the pitch and making a contribution to help Cardiff to a win at Blackpool.

That’s exactly what he did, so he deserves plaudits for that, and, as he says, it’s about putting last week behind them, and he’s now set the standard for his individual performances moving forward.