‘I honestly don’t see why they can’t’ – Can Barnsley sneak into the play-offs? – The verdict

Barnsley are in great form and Valerien Ismael’s side are certainly looking up rather than down.

The Tykes have won their last three league games and are undefeated in their last five league matches, and sit just four points away from sixth placed Bournemouth with a game still in hand.

They are in a strong position to launch a late play-off push… Can you see the Yorkshire outfit sneaking into the play-offs?

Alfie Burns

All they can do is keep winning and putting the pressure on those above them in the table.

I really like what Valerien Ismael is doing with the Tykes: they run hard, play decent football and punch well above their weight.

However, I do question whether they have that quality to get into the top-six. Yet, in saying that, all they can do is keep proving me and others wrong at this stage of the season.

Whether they get there or fall short, there’s been a significant hike in performance at Oakwell, which will delight supporters.

They are a joy to watch develop in the Championship and have been one of this season’s success stories.

Ben Wignall

I honestly don’t see why they can’t.

A few people scoffed when Valerien Ismael was appointed back in October to replace Gerhard Struber, but it’s clear that the Barnsley board have a clear vision for the club and the Frenchman has slotted in perfectly.

If this question was being asked a few weeks ago, I would’ve said ‘no chance’ and that there was too much to do.

But that FA Cup showing against Chelsea has seemingly boosted the whole team, and three wins in a row against tough opposition like Brentford, Blackburn and Bristol City is proof that the Tykes can indeed crack the top six.

Jacob Potter

I certainly wouldn’t put it past them.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether Barnsley would be able to avoid relegation from the Championship this term, but they’ve certainly proven me wrong.

Their high-intensity press is working wonders at the moment, and is causing the opposition with a number of problems when on the ball.

The Tykes have got some tricky fixtures still to come, but they’ve already shown that they can pick up points against some of the teams that are high-placed in the table than them.

It’s really promising, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they were to finish in the top-six this season, especially when both Reading and Bournemouth are struggling for a consistent run of positive results at a crucial stage of this year’s campaign.