“I honestly believe it’s a no-brainer” – Preston North End pundit reacts as club eye transfer move for 29-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are interested in a move for Nathan Byrne, as per Football Insider, with the 29-year-old’s contract set to expire at Derby County.

Byrne has been a consistent performer at Championship level for some years now and performed admirably for Derby County in their impressive battle against relegation in 2021/22.

A large portion of the Rams’ players are out of contract this summer and Byrne is one that will be hoping to avoid dropping to League One.

Ryan Lowe has changed the style of the Lilywhites quite a lot since replacing Frankie McAvoy in the dugout and FLW’s Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden believes that Byrne would suit the manager’s plans for next season.

Speaking to Football League World, Weeden said: “Regarding Nathan Byrne, I think it’s a player that Preston should be all over if he’s becoming available on a free transfer.

“Obviously, we know a lot about him, we’ve seen him play at Swindon and he came into the Championship at the same time North End did, so he’s played against us a lot over the years, so we’ve seen what he’s about.

Quiz: The big Preston North End striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Lilywhites fan

1 of 25 What club did Joe Garner start his career at? Blackburn Blackpool Bolton Burnley

an

“He’s very much an attacking full back which suits Ryan Lowe’s mold for what he wants with his full backs, he’s quite tricky, he can beat a man, he’s got a really good attacking output for a wing back so I think it should be a no-brainer for Preston.

“I really think that’s the type of player we should be attracting, he’s got Championship experience, he’s at a good age now, he fits the mold that the manager wants and he’s on a free transfer as well.

“When we’re going to be having such a heavy window, in terms of the amount of players we’re recruiting, if we get a player of that quality and Championship experience available, I honestly believe it’s a no-brainer for North End and I hope it’s a signing we can get over the line.”