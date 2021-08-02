‘I heard whispers’ – West Ham name-dropped in transfer chase for EFL star with Aston Villa among those linked

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes Premier League side West Ham United have taken an interest in AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma this summer, in an interview with The Transfer Tavern.

The Cherries first recruited Danjuma back in the summer of 2019 when they forked out £13.7m to lure him away from Club Bruges, but failed to make any sort of impact at the Vitality Stadium in his first season as they were relegated back to the Championship.

However, the rejuvenated Dutchman was on fire last season, scoring 17 goals and recording eight assists in 37 competitive games as he fired the Cherries within three games of the Premier League.

Despite the 24-year-old scoring twice against Brentford in the play-off semi-finals though, the south-coast outfit narrowly lost out to Brentford as they came out eventual 3-2 winners on aggregate.

But his form from last season may have earned him a move to the top flight regardless – and Football League World understands Aston Villa are one of the multiple sides interested in a move for him.

Although this move to the West Midlands may not materialise with Leon Bailey set to arrive at Villa Park, Jack Grealish’s potential departure to Manchester City could re-open this potential avenue for the Dutchman who is seemingly keen to leave the Vitality Stadium this summer.

Another Premier League side are believed to have entered the race though as per Michael Bridge, who said to The Transfer Tavern: “I heard whispers about West Ham looking (at Danjuma) as well. I think even Bournemouth fans know he’s not staying in the Championship, so they just need to get the right fee for him.

“Leeds have been mentioned as well, so yeah wait and see.”

The Hammers have already been linked with another Championship winger in Matheus Pereira this summer, who has been tipped to seal a move to the London Stadium by Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

But it’s Europa League champions Villarreal who have reportedly made the first move for Danjuma, having a £13m bid rejected for his services last month.

The Verdict:

Although Pereira and Danjuma will be keen to seal moves away with their current sides’ Championship status, both currently have a considerable amount of time left on their current contracts which could make a cut-price deal for either impossible.

And because of the Dutchman’s deal with the Cherries not running out until 2024, a £13m bid was never going to be accepted and any interested side will need to submit a vastly improved offer if they are to lure him away from the south coast this summer.

One benefit West Ham have over Aston Villa is the fact they haven’t spent a large amount of money this summer after only recruiting Alphonse Areola on an initial loan deal and spending a nominal amount on others, whereas the West Midlands side have already brought in Emi Buendia from Norwich City for £33m and are closing in on a deal to sign Leon Bailey.

That is also likely to be a hefty fee – and may leave them without the resources to bring in Danjuma. But regardless of his destination, the 24-year-old is likely to leave Bournemouth this summer after showing his quality in the second tier last term.