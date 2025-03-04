Leeds United are set to be in the mix for the signing of Tammy Abraham this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are expected to be all over the potential signing of the 27-year-old.

It was reported by TBR Football in February that the Yorkshire outfit were one of multiple clubs keeping tabs on the Englishman’s situation.

Abraham is currently on loan at AC Milan from AS Roma, and has scored twice from 22 appearances in Serie A so far this season.

Tammy Abraham's Serie A stats 2024/25 (as of March 4th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.10 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.43 Shots 1.84 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.55 Shot-creating actions 2.14

Tammy Abraham transfer latest

Former Man United and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown has claimed that Leeds will be chasing the signing of Abraham this summer.

He believes that the forward will be keen on a return to the Premier League at this stage of his career, and that he stands out as a potential target for the Whites for life back in the top flight.

“During that time, he’s been knocking on the door of the England squad occasionally and in general has made a good impression during his spell in Italy,” said Brown, via Football Insider.

“He’s never quite put his stamp on being a top-class player, but he’s highly regarded.

“It doesn’t surprise me to see people like Leeds looking at making a move for him, and I hear he’d welcome a return to the Premier League.

Related Major Rangers takeover update emerges involving Leeds United chairman Paarag Marathe Marathe is set to take his involvement in football to the next level with investment in the Scottish giants from Ibrox

“Signing players with Premier League experience is always a huge boost for promoted sides.

“So a player with Abraham’s experience in both England and Italy would be an excellent option.

“They want to sign a striker to help them make that step up into the Premier League and as far as the available options go, I think he stands out for them.

“Whether they can get a deal done ultimately will be down to whether he wants to make that move, but if he’s available on the cheap, I expect them to be all over it.”

Leeds are yet to secure promotion back to the Premier League, but lead the way at the top of the Championship, with Daniel Farke’s team eight clear of Burnley in third with 11 games remaining.

Abraham signing has potential for Leeds

Regardless of league position, Leeds will be looking to bolster their forward options in the summer and Abraham would be an intriguing option for them if they are back in the Premier League.

While it’s been a difficult couple of years for him now in Italy, he has previously played quite well for Roma and even had a 17-goal season in 2021/22.

If he can get to that level in the Premier League then he’d be a fantastic signing and a real upgrade for Farke’s team.

The concern will be that he won’t be able to get back to those heights again, but a change in scenery and return to England could be what he needs to re-energise his career.