‘I haven’t got all the answers’ – Key Sunderland figure delivers transfer update amid Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough interest

Lee Johnson has admitted that he ‘hasn’t got all of the answers’ regarding Charlie Wyke’s future.

The Sunderland attacker has enjoyed a wonderful campaign so far after finding the net on no less than 30 occasions for the Black Cats this term.

The 28-year-old has been a key part of the club’s push to secure promotion, but with such good form under his belt there has been genuine interest in his services going into the summer.

Wyke is coming to the end of his contract and has been linked with a move to Celtic, as well as attracting the interest of Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Millwall.

His future is bound to be a big talking point in the coming weeks, and discussing the striker, Johnson was keen to say that he’d like him to stick around next term.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Johnson said: “The contracts is more one for Kristjaan Speakman.

“As far I’m concerned you’re maintaining the player-coach relationship. That’s the key.

“Of course I’d love to work with Charlie Wyke next season, but whether that’s possible or not I haven’t got all the answers for you.

“At the same time, what Charlie has got is a coach who trusts and believes in him, and with the coaching staff and his team-mates, have got him into a position where he’s currently second top scorer with lots of different types of goals.

“My favourite goal was the second one against Accrington Stanley where he peeled into the blindspot and then nipped across the near post to score, because of the amount of work we and he have done on that, and the timing of it all.

“He’s improved as a player over the course of the season, there’s no doubt about that.

“I think he’s grateful for that and hopefully that will stand us in good stead when the club is ready to sort of challenge for his contract.”

The verdict The Charlie Wyke situation seems to be gathering pace by the day. It’s no surprise that the striker is attracting attention after scoring 30 times already for Sunderland this term. Where he’ll be playing his football next term is anybody’s guess, but it’s no surprise that Lee Johnson is determined to keep him at the Stadium Of Light.