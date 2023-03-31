Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has admitted he doesn't have a clue about how his side are going to combat the threat of Chuba Akpom this weekend when they welcome Middlesbrough to the John Smith's Stadium.

The EFL action starts again this weekend following the March international break, with Huddersfield looking to chip into a good run of form having drawn with Norwich City and beaten Millwall in their last two fixtures.

However, that's going to be tough against Middlesbrough, who head to West Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon. Michael Carrick's side are third and chasing down Sheffield United in second, with Akpom in the form of his life, having scored 24 goals in 31 appearances so far this season.

How will Huddersfield stop Akpom?

Given Akpom's form this season, he's been the topic of discussion pre-match. What's added to that is the fact that Warnock couldn't get a tune out of the forward during the 2020/21 campaign, when he was Middlesbrough manager.

Akpom scored five goals in 42 appearances that season and was then shipped out on loan to PAOK Salonika prior to Warnock's exit.

Things have turned around for Akpom at the Riverside Stadium now. The 27-year-old has scored in each of his last four appearances and has 13 since the turn of the year.

"He doesn't look like he's going to stop scoring," Warnock told the You Are My Boro podcast, "how we (Huddersfield) are going to stop him, I haven't got a clue."

Huddersfield sit 22nd in the Championship table and three points adrift of safety. Warnock revealed they had analysts at Boro's recent 4-0 win over Preston North End, a game in which Akpom scored.

Warnock continued: "I had somebody watch the Preston game and when I rang him up I said, 'what was it like?' He just said, 'you don't want to know'."

The Verdict

It's a bit of classic Warnock when it comes to discussing Akpom.

The 27-year-old is in the form of his life right now and Warnock is right in that he doesn't look like his scoring run is going to stop anytime soon; it's going to be no surprise if he reaches 30 goals this season.

What will irk Warnock slightly is that he couldn't lure this level of form out of Akpom at Middlesbrough, something that's only natural.

Quite how his Huddersfield side handle Akpom this weekend is anyone's guess. If the 74-year-old isn't sure, it's difficult for anyone else to predict.

Thoughts? Let us know!