“I haven’t changed my opinion” – Northampton Town’s Jon Brady previews Tranmere clash

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady says he cannot wait to return to Sixfields as his side prepare to host Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

The Cobblers didn’t play a single game at home during the month of November, with their last home game being a 1-1 draw with Newport County on 29th October. Brady expects a tough test from a Tranmere side who are winless in their last five games.

He told the club’s website: “It’s been a long time since we’ve had a home game, we are excited to be back at Sixfields and we want to show our fans what we can do.

“At the start of the season, Tranmere are definitely one of those sides most people would predict to be in and around the top three and I haven’t changed my opinion on that.”

High-flying Town will be full of confidence and chomping at the bit to get going after a having last weekend off due to no longer being in the FA Cup. Brady’s men are unbeaten in their last six league matches, a run spanning back to mid-October.

Brady expects a tough test, but knows the importance of keeping up the momentum from the past two league games.

He said: “We want to be fast and aggressive, and we want to keep up the momentum from our last two league games.

“We know it will be a tough game but if we can implement our style and energy we can show how good we can be.”

The Verdict

Northampton are on an unbelievable run, currently sat third in League Two, with a four point cushion ahead of Barrow in fourth. Jon Brady has built a strong squad and his style of football as been implemented well, and suits his group of players.

Tranmere haven’t had the season they would of liked, currently sat 12th, but they are only five points off the play-offs and gaining a big three points away from home could potentially spark a good run, as the games start to come thick and fast across the month of December.

