It’s still unclear whether James Ward-Prowse will leave Southampton for West Ham United this summer, even though the Premier League side want the midfielder.

West Ham interested in James Ward-Prowse

The Hammers are in the process of selling influential captain Declan Rice to Arsenal in a deal worth £100m, so they are expected to be busy in the market in the coming weeks.

And, one man who has been linked with a switch to the capital is Ward-Prowse. The midfielder was one of few to emerge with any credit last season as Saints were relegated, so it’s no surprise many expect him to return to the top-flight.

So far though, nothing has materialised, with some claims that the south coast side want around £40m for their skipper, which is double what West Ham will pay.

Therefore, this is a potential move that could drag on in the weeks to come, and TalkSPORT reporter Ian Abrahams told the West Ham Zone that it’s not a foregone conclusion that Ward-Prowse does leave the club he has spent his entire career with.

“Yeah he does (fit) and I was chatting to somebody last weekend who was quite confident that West Ham were going to get James Ward-Prowse. I have to say I don’t quite share that degree of confidence, I’m kind of thinking half that Ward-Prowse will stay at Southampton, half that he may well move to West Ham.

“I think if it happens it’ll be a really good move. West Ham can’t do anything right now until they’ve got the money in the bank (from selling Rice) that’s the problem that they face. They want the deal to go through, the player wants the deal to go through, Arsenal wants the deal to go through.”

How much will James Ward-Prowse cost?

This is ultimately going to be the sticking point for any deal, whether it’s with West Ham or another club, as Southampton want big-money for the player.

As mentioned, £40m has been suggested, but the Hammers only want to spend £20m, so talks will need to take place on reaching an agreement.

With Ward-Prowse having three years left on his contract at St. Mary’s Stadium, the side are under no pressure to sell on that front, but they will need outgoings as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Southampton summer transfer plans

Russell Martin has already been active in terms of bringing in his own players, so it’s been a good start to the window.

Nevertheless, there will need to be departures, and Ward-Prowse would obviously be a big sale, and that will influence what they can do for the rest of the window.

Of course, there are many others in the squad that the club will prefer to move on if possible, but they need to receive suitable offers. So, it’s a flexible situation for Southampton, but you would expect plenty of deals to get done over the next few weeks.

Martin's first game in charge of the club is at Sheffield Wednesday on August 4.