“I have to be totally honest” – Michael Carrick delivers verdict on being Middlesbrough manager

Michael Carrick has admitted he needed a break from football, but he believes being at Middlesbrough now is the right fit for him.

Carrick enjoyed a magnificent playing career, playing for West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United, and winning everything there was to win in the game.

Once he hung up his playing boots, Carrick became a coach at Manchester United, working under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. When the Norwegian was dismissed by United, it was Carrick who was given the opportunity to take interim charge.

He oversaw three games in charge before he decided to step away from United and take a break from football altogether.

Now Carrick has stated that he stands by what he did but insists that he was always going to return to football.

Carrick told Teesside Live: “I have to be totally honest; I’ve had a great time. I’ve absolutely loved it. It was a choice I made, and it is a lot easier to enjoy it when it’s your own choice to have some time out.

“I needed it because when I was playing, I then went straight into coaching and felt that I didn’t spend as much time with my family – Lisa and the kids – as I wanted to. So, I’ve really enjoyed myself and done things that I’ve never done before or never had the opportunity to do, which was the idea before then, at some point, getting that bug back.”

Now the former England midfielder finds himself as the manager of Middlesbrough and Carrick insists this was the right club at the right time.

He said: “I was always planning on coming back into the game, it was just a matter of when and where. This is where we find ourselves because this feels like the right fit for me.”

The Verdict

Like Carrick has said, he was always going to return to football one day; it was just a question of where.

No one was sure if the former Manchester United man would step into the Championship or wait for the Premier League. However, Carrick has probably done the right thing by coming to a league that is demanding but can help you learn and develop more as a manager.

Carrick has adapted well to life as a manager, despite the fact that this is his first official job in this capacity. This four-week break now has probably come at the right time for Carrick, as it is an opportunity for him to really get to know his players and use the time on the training pitch to put his ideas across, as he’s been thrown in the deep end and gone from match to match in a short space of days.