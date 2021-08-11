‘I have some apologies to make’ – These Cardiff City fans react as new signing makes instant impact

Cardiff City completed the signing of Marley Watkins last night, with the forward going on to score twice in the 3-2 victory over Sutton.

The Welsh side revealed prior to kick-off, when they named the starting XI, that Watkins had agreed a deal with the club until the end of August.

That came as a surprise to the fans and it’s fair to say that the initial reaction to the deal wasn’t a positive one. However, Watkins would go on to star for Mick McCarthy’s side as they came from behind to beat the newly-promoted League Two side.

Whilst he had a bit of fortune with his first goal, Watkins struck again to put Cardiff ahead.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

That prompted a u-turn from some supporters, who were quick to acknowledge that Watkins had performed very well on his debut for the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Watkins from Twitter…

I have some apologies to make https://t.co/TXE8obQ8Bs — Jacob Guy (@JacobGuy0310) August 10, 2021

Love that, guy got absolutely grilled before the match https://t.co/xKtnTLvzJ8 — Ryan (@RyanHaydn97) August 10, 2021

This couldn’t be more Cardiff city if they tried https://t.co/UvwRCJtwkJ — Nicholas Griffiths (@NickGriffiths21) August 10, 2021

Bagged himself a deal until September 31st 🔥🔥 https://t.co/wV2N1eEok1 — Niall🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfcNiall) August 10, 2021

Take back everything I said https://t.co/d6pOpw5vVb — Josh (@Josh_Floyd__) August 10, 2021

This is football heritage https://t.co/NNp0D8g4sd — Joshua Watson (@josh_wats09123) August 10, 2021