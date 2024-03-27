Highlights Andi Weimann is focused on his current task at West Brom, hoping for a permanent deal.

Weimann's versatility and work ethic have been vital for West Brom's promotion push.

The forward remains optimistic about his future, willing to earn his place in the team.

West Bromwich Albion forward Andreas Weimann has revealed that he is not stressed about his future, despite his contract at Bristol City expiring at the end of the season.

The Austrian joined the Baggies on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign from the Robins after struggling to find form in front of goal at Ashton Gate.

To avoid making enough appearances to trigger a contract extension at Bristol City, the frontman arrived to Carlos Corberan’s outfit in an attempt to bolster the forward line, and the 32-year-old has been able to show his immense versatility so far this term by leading the line and operating on the flanks when called upon.

Weimann kicked his Albion career off with two goals and an assist from his opening four games for the club, with important strikes netted in key home victories against Birmingham City and Cardiff City.

Rotation between starting games and featuring off the bench has led to a slump in front of goal recently for Weimann, but his impressive contribution towards a promotion push in B71 has seen him return to the Austrian national team set-up under former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, and he will be hoping he can impress the German coach enough to be involved in EURO 2024.

Andi Weimann remains unphased about his future

There have been no rumours about Bristol City offering Weimann a new contract once his time with the Baggies is up, but the former Derby County and Aston Villa frontman is hoping he can persuade West Brom to offer him a permanent deal, when speaking to German outlet Kicker (Via Sports Witness).

Asked whether he has thought about his future beyond West Brom, Weimann replied: “No, because I still have some important games ahead of me with West Brom, and I’m pursuing a big goal with them. There’s still a lot at stake. I’m free in the summer, but now I’m fully focused on my task at West Bromwich, to get into the playoffs and maybe even get promoted.

“If it goes well, they might offer me a contract and if not, it still doesn’t look too bad that I might end up with another team that’s playing for promotion again. I have no stress or pressure. I’m enjoying the fact that we’re playing for something now and then we’ll see in the summer.”

Weimann was also questioned about moving back to his native Austria, but insisted with his children being in school in England and his wife having a job too, a move abroad would be a last resort.

Andi Weimann will have to prove his worth during the final run-in

Weimann has been part of a West Brom forward line that has looked much more dangerous after the January transfer window, ultimately keeping them firmly in the play-off mix.

Despite not getting the number of goals he would have liked so far, the Austrian cannot be faulted for his work rate and has been able to cover in multiple positions when needed to help the team in different games.

His experience of the second tier and willingness to play wherever Corberan wants him has made Weimann a tremendous asset to the first team, and he is set to play a crucial role in giving the Baggies an opportunity of returning to the Premier League.

Albion currently find themselves with an eight-point cushion inside the top six from the chasing Hull City, and also hold a five-point gap in fifth place from Norwich City, who currently hold the remaining play-off position.

The Black Country outfit have a promising run remaining to cement themselves in the play-offs come May, with the likes of Millwall, Watford, Stoke City, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday all upcoming opponents for Corberan’s men who are situated towards the bottom end of the division.

If Weimann can chip in with a few more attacking contributions to match his tireless work rate in a blue and white shirt, then the Austrian may have a new place to call home next season back in the West Midlands.