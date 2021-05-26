Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I have no faith’, ‘Not left doubt in the air’ – These Sunderland fans react as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus addresses important issue

8 mins ago

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus insists that Lee Johnson is the right man to lead the club to promotion next season.

The Black Cats missed out on a return to the Championship after they were beaten over two legs by Lincoln City in the play-offs, which was a major disappointment for all connected to the club.

With promotion the aim, there had been talk that Johnson could depart, even though he had only arrived mid-season.

However, speaking to TalkSPORT, as quoted by Chronicle Live, Louis-Dreyfus made it clear that he is backing the current boss to achieve the goals set out next season.

Lee Johnson was a long-term appointment from the start, and we all knew that regardless of the outcome of the season that he would be with us next season and I think he is the right man to lead us to promotion.”

Given the pedigree he boasts, along with the fact he hasn’t had a full pre-season or summer transfer window to get his ideas across, most fans are pleased with this news. Although, some feel that Johnson should be doing more.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


