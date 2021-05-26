‘I have no faith’, ‘Not left doubt in the air’ – These Sunderland fans react as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus addresses important issue

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus insists that Lee Johnson is the right man to lead the club to promotion next season.

The Black Cats missed out on a return to the Championship after they were beaten over two legs by Lincoln City in the play-offs, which was a major disappointment for all connected to the club.

With promotion the aim, there had been talk that Johnson could depart, even though he had only arrived mid-season.

However, speaking to TalkSPORT, as quoted by Chronicle Live, Louis-Dreyfus made it clear that he is backing the current boss to achieve the goals set out next season.

“Lee Johnson was a long-term appointment from the start, and we all knew that regardless of the outcome of the season that he would be with us next season and I think he is the right man to lead us to promotion.”

Given the pedigree he boasts, along with the fact he hasn’t had a full pre-season or summer transfer window to get his ideas across, most fans are pleased with this news. Although, some feel that Johnson should be doing more.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

He says the right things but if you want the right players to get us out of this god awful league you still need to be willing to spend the money. The fact Johnson came out and said there would be a reduced budget next season is a bit worrying. — Chris Black (@Cblack12345) May 26, 2021

No manager should be saying we on reduced budget when we have the financial backing to be where we want to be. This part and his subs baffles me sumtimes with Johnson. We get the right players in and it’s up to johnson then. Will give him a season or part of it then see. — keith parker (@smashmapastie) May 26, 2021

It all depend on recruiting and money. Johnson can do nothing with poor players. — General Mayhem (@Tony_young78) May 26, 2021

Time will tell but I have no faith in Johnson. — SirChimpalot (@MrChimpsisback) May 26, 2021

Good — Sunderland and Carlisle fan (@army_hub) May 26, 2021

I go back and forth on whether I want Johnson gone or not. However the decision rests with KLD and I'm glad he has came out early and said he's sticking with him and not left doubt in the air https://t.co/SrxS83Jk7P — Paul Jacques (@pauljacques83) May 26, 2021

A good thing in many respects. Mainly because I have a folder of David Brent memes that I’m still to use re Johnson. https://t.co/GYCzJFKdDx — Ben (@bp_safc16) May 26, 2021