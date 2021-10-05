‘I have no doubts whatsoever’ – Could Swansea City player impact potential Matt Grimes exit in January?

Matt Grimes’ future at Swansea City turned out to be a major talking point towards the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Grimes was influential under Steve Cooper last season as the club narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League, losing to Brentford in the play-off final at Wembley.

Fulham saw bids turned down for the 26-year-old on deadline day less than two months ago, with Swansea’s demands proving too much for another club to match.

But the Welsh club are now in a slightly difficult position, though.

Grimes has remained a key player under Russell Martin, starting in each of their first 11 games of the Championship season, but is out of contract in the summer, meaning that he will be free to talk to other clubs in January if he wishes.

Even if the midfielder is to be sold in January, Swansea may have to cash in for a much lower fee than usual, rather than potentially lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

Our man Adam Jones had his say on whether he thinks Swansea will cash in or not, adding that one of his teammates may have an influence on what decision the club take.

He said: “He has less than 12 months on his deal, but this is mainly not even down to Matt Grimes – I think this is partly down to Jay Fulton.

“I was interacting with some Swansea City fans, and they were saying that they weren’t sure there was room for both Grimes and Flynn Downes in the midfield. They need someone who can break up play like Fulton.

“That might tempt Swansea to cash in. Swansea haven’t been shy in cashing in on some of their most valuable assets in recent years.

“Even Jamal Lowe, they sold to a Championship rival in Bournemouth. They sold Connor Roberts to Burnley, Oli McBurnie has gone in recent years, Joe Rodon has gone in recent years, Dan James has gone in recent years.

“I have no doubts whatsoever that they would be willing to cash in on Grimes if the price is right. As long as they have the room to reinvest that money, I think Russell Martin may be okay in terms of sanctioning the deal.”

