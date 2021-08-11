‘I have no doubts that it will work’ – Russell Martin’s unique style of play at Swansea City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

In typical Swansea City fashion the club have gone from one up and coming coach to another, with Russell Martin replacing Steve Cooper at the helm.

The former defender implemented an immediately identifiable style of play at Milton Keynes Dons in around one and a half seasons in the dugout, before the opportunity to manage the Swans was too good to refuse.

The 35-year-old has big shoes to fill with Cooper leading the Swans to back to back play-off finishes, a game away from a return to the Premier League just last season.

Yet here Martin is altering the team’s style of play to the effect of having a 71% followed by a 73% share of possession in their opening two games against Blackburn Rovers and Reading.

Martin has a far more gifted group of players at his disposal than with MK but the expectation is also greater.

Their 3-0 win over Reading on Tuesday evening will fuel plenty of excitement amongst the fan base with summer signing from PSV Eindhoven Joel Piroe opening his account to add the cherry on top.

Will a style of play so radical compared to the majority of the Football League cut the mustard at Championship level? The FLW team have had their say…

Alfie Burns

It’s not out of the question. We’ve seen plenty of other managers have success with that kind of style in the Championship before, so there’s no reason why Martin cannot.

One thing that was evident on the opening day at Blackburn, though, was that Swansea’s centre-backs and goalkeeper maybe wanted just a second too long on the ball.

The Championship doesn’t afford you time and the speed of thought has to be matched by speed on the ball. Further up the pitch, Swansea have personnel to nail it, it’s just maybe their defensive unit that will struggle to adapt initially.

You cannot question the style and whether it works or not. If it’s implemented correctly, it’s so efficient and can breed success with easy-on-the-eye football.

Martin maybe needs a little bit more time to work with his players to get it spot on. It’s certainly too early in the season to be considering axing it.

Ben Wignall

I don’t see why it wouldn’t succeed in the Championship as we’ve seen several teams earn promotion by playing an attractive style of play. They may not have developed it to the extent that Martin insists on with his playing out from the back, and fans will get used to seeing centre-backs playing very wide and the Swansea goalkeeper being out of his box, but once Martin has had a few weeks with his new squad then you should start to see some success. It may be different if Martin was going into a club where the squad was quite ageing and perhaps not quite willing to buy into a new method of play or style, but Swansea’s squad is quite young as it is. The likes of Ben Cabango, Joel Latibeaudiere, Flynn Downes and others should thrive in a style that aims to keep the ball on the floor and with Martin wanting his wing-backs to bomb on, it’ll be music to the ears of Jake Bidwell and Connor Roberts who are very attack-minded as it is. I do worry about where the goals are going to come from as Joel Piroe is unproven and Jamal Lowe isn’t an out-and-out striker, however if they can get another forward in before the end of the transfer window I don’t see why Martin’s style can’t push Swansea towards the play-offs again.

George Harbey

I certainly think it can work, it is just going to take time. The only thing we learnt in that defeat to Blackburn at the weekend was that the players aren’t used to playing that way and had very little time to adapt to Martin’s system. But with time on the training ground, that will only improve and the players will get to grips with how he wants his team to play. We have seen the likes of Brentford and Norwich play their way out of the division playing out from the back and adopting a possession-based style of football. It can work, and I have no doubts that it will work for Martin at Swansea.

