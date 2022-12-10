“I have no doubt” – Vincent Kompany issues confident Burnley prediction ahead of QPR

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is confident his side can regain momentum as they prepare to head to QPR in their first match since the World Cup break.

It will be a difficult game against QPR, who are still without a manager after Michael Beale departed for Rangers during the break, but Kompany certainly won’t be taking that for granted.

Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Clarets prior to the prolonged break, as they climbed to the top of the Championship table and only lost twice along the way. This included signing off with an emphatic 3-0 win against fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor.

However, Kompany admitted it won’t be easy picking up where they left off but hopes their squad depth will pay off in the coming weeks ahead of a busy festive period.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, the former Anderlecht boss said: “I think that is the hardest part, when you finish with momentum, to pick it back up a month later.

“But I have no doubt that we will get back to having momentum. If it doesn’t happen against QPR then it is a matter of time. The way this team works, we will have momentum again soon.

“We have had a lot of players who have had to play an important part when others are missing. I think competition naturally sharpens you and I am hoping it will give us an advantage at some point.”

It’s confident from Kompany but he has that winning mentality that was bred within him during his time at Manchester City and he will be hoping it will rub off on his players.

Burnley are currently top of the Championship and will be hoping they can grab a positive result against QPR to get their season back up and running after the prolonged international break.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Burnley’s season so far

1 of 23 What score did Burnley beat Huddersfield on opening day? 1-0 2-0

The Verdict

Kompany approaching the QPR game with pragmatism is a smart thing to do.

It’s unrealistic to expect the team to carry on where they left off. For some teams, international breaks can come at a good time, for some it can come at a bad time.

The break in September came at a bad time for both Norwich and Sheffield United who then suffered a run of poor results after, something that didn’t impact Burnley.

The break would have also given Kompany the chance to work with the players on his philosophy which will pay off in the long run.