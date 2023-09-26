Pundit Adrian Clarke says he has concerns about whether Darren Moore is the right man for Huddersfield Town.

Moore was appointed as the new Terriers manager last week following Neil Warnock's departure, with the club opting to part company with the 74-year-old to make a more long-term appointment.

Warnock arrived at the John Smith's Stadium in February on a short-term contract and after keeping Town in the Championship last season, he put pen-to-paper on a new one-year deal this summer.

The Terriers had enjoyed a decent start to the season under Warnock, picking up eight points from their first seven league games, but chief executive Jake Edwards said the "timing was right" to make a change.

Moore has been out of work since June following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, leaving the club just weeks after guiding the Owls to promotion from League One due to a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri, and the 49-year-old believes the Town job is the "perfect fit" for him.

"When we sat down and spoke to each other, a lot of things aligned. It's the perfect fit in terms of the position of the football club, the focus and intention of the football club and the focus and intention of myself and the staff," Moore told the BBC.

"I like what I see. There's youth, there's experience, and lots of different dynamics within the team to work with."

What did Adrian Clarke say?

While Clarke believes Moore deserved the opportunity to continue as Wednesday manager this summer, he admitted that he has concerns about whether he is the right man for the Terriers.

"This will be a crossroads appointment in terms of his career because if it goes badly, then his stock will have fallen quite dramatically and he might find it tougher to get these decent gigs," Clarke said on the What The EFL?! podcast.

"I think he's done well to get the job if I'm being honest.

"Even though I felt that he should have been given the opportunity to stay at Sheffield Wednesday this season, I don't think his team would have been that competitive and we've seen how they've struggled anyway.

"My hunch is that if he'd have stayed, he'd have already been sacked by now and that he'd be maybe looking for another job, so it's worked out okay for him.

"It's a tough gig, they don't have a great squad and I think Neil Warnock was getting quite a lot out of them if I'm honest, even this season.

"If he can keep them up, then that's mission accomplished, but I don't think it'll be easy to keep Huddersfield up this season because I look around the division and I see a lot of squads that are significantly stronger.

"I'm not completely convinced by Darren Moore, I know his reputation is good, a lot of that is because he's such a nice guy, such a good bloke, but tactically, I have my reservations.

"He will need to be tactically good working with a squad that might be inferior to a lot of their opponents this season, you've got to box smart.

"Will he be able to do that? Let's see."

Is Darren Moore a good appointment for Huddersfield Town?

Clarke's concerns about Moore are understandable and it is a risk for Town to replace Warnock, particularly after their strong start to the season.

There were question marks over Moore's tactical ability during his time at Wednesday, and it could be tough for him at Huddersfield with one of the weaker squads in the Championship.

However, Moore has proven his ability in the second tier previously with West Bromwich Albion and he was incredibly unlucky to be sacked with the Baggies sitting fourth in the table in March 2019, while he did an outstanding job with the Owls to rebuild the club and lead them to promotion last season.

Moore's appointment is a gamble by the Terriers, but he should be able to keep them in the division.