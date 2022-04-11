“I have my doubts” – Reading FC make managerial approach: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship club Reading have offered interim manager Paul Ince the chance to take on the job permanently, according to yesterday’s report from the Sunday Mirror (paper edition 10/4; page 73).

The 54-year-old has been at the helm since Veljko Paunovic’s departure back in February, winning 11 points from a possible 27 and doing just about enough to keep the Royals clear of the relegation zone for now.

Holding an eight-point lead over 22nd-placed Barnsley, he would be extremely disappointed to be relegated with the Berkshire outfit now, though some would argue that he hasn’t drastically improved them since his arrival.

Quiz: Did Reading FC sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Ali Al-Habsi? Fee Free

The one thing he has been able to do though, something Paunovic couldn’t, is maximise their points return with impressive victories over Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City potentially proving to be pivotal in keeping his side afloat in the division.

With this and the club in a reasonably good position going into the latter stages of the campaign, they have reportedly given the former England international the opportunity to take the club forward next season.

But is this a good decision from the club? We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdicts on this key question.

George Dagless

In fairness to him, he has done the job expected of him and so perhaps deserves a longer contract to see what he can build.

I think there will remain a few doubts lingering over him just because he’d been out of the job for so long before coming to Reading but he has pretty much got them safe now and has earned the right for more time.

It was always going to be an audition for Ince to show what he could do and once they are safe he’ll surely think he can get them up the league table next season.

The transfer window will be important as it’s hard to really say what they’ll be able to do in the summer but if Ince fancies it then why not give him a go?

Joshua Cole

Whereas Reading have only shown fleeting signs of promise since handing over the reins to Paul Ince on a temporary basis, they may find it beneficial to appoint him as their permanent manager.

The former Blackpool boss is currently on course to guide his side to safety which wasn’t a guarantee following a woeful run of form during the latter stages of Veljko Paunovic’s time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Although Ince will have a big job on his hands to overhaul Reading’s squad this summer, he could potentially lead the club into a new dawn if he nails his transfer recruitment.

Instead of taking a punt on another manager, the Royals may end up benefitting from the decision to extend Ince’s stay as he already knows the ins and outs of the club.

Marcus Ally

2022/23 is going to be extremely hard for the Royals considering the amount of players they have out of contract in the summer, crucial ones as well.

It is going to take an outstanding job to keep them in the second tier next season, with the promotion pack in League One looking stronger than ever.

Does Paul Ince have the credentials as a manager to complete that job? I lean towards no, even though results-wise he has performed well with the Royals since coming in.

It remains unclear the kind of budget Reading have to source a new manager, so Ince may be one of very few viable options, but if they could cherry-pick someone like Neil Harris from Gillingham, that would be my preferred choice.

It seems inevitable they will give it to Ince, but how long term and successful that will be, I have my doubts.