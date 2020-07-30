‘I have my doubts over this potential addition’ – Coventry City line up striker swoop: Championship ready? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City are interested in signing Kayden Jackson, with the striker’s future at Ipswich Town up in the air as he stalls on agreeing a new deal at Portman Road.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, Jackson has rejected a new contract with Ipswich, with Coventry keen on signing him as they embark on life as a Championship club following promotion.

Our writers discuss Mark Robin’s pursuit of Jackson and whether he’s cut out for life in the Championship…

Chris Thorpe

This would certainly be an interesting move for Coventry City to make, with Jackson having largely thrived in the lower levels of the EFL pyramid so far.

He is a striker who offers the same sort of skillset as Matt Godden and, for that reason, I think he would really fit into the philosophy that has been imposed by Mark Robins since he took charge of the Sky Blues.

Given that the striker’s contract has just under a year left to run, it would certainly be a deal that would be financially viable from both Coventry and Ipswich’s perspective.

Overall I believe this would be a shrewd bit of business by Coventry for a player that still has a lot to prove at Championship level following his last stint in that division with the Tractor Boys.

George Harbey

I have my doubts over this potential addition for the Sky Blues.

Jackson is a decent striker at League One level and scored 11 goals this season. He also contributed to seven assists, which isn’t a bad record over the course of 32 league appearances.

But he failed to set the world alight in the Championship the last time he played in the division, scoring only three goals upon his arrival from Accrington Stanley, and I’m not sure whether he’s prolific enough to lead the line and fire in the goals to keep Coventry up next season.

11 goals in League One is decent, but not overly impressive, and I personally feel that there are better striking options out there for the Sky Blues to go out and get this summer.

George Dagless

Time will tell.

I rate him as a player and I think he will have a good career but it’s whether Coventry can get out of him what Ipswich couldn’t in the Championship.

He was excellent at Accrington and perhaps the jump to the second tier was too big or too early for him when it happened – a stint in League One this season appears to have done him the world of good.

Coventry need further attacking options this summer and Jackson might now be ready to make the step up so I think it’s worth a go in all honesty.