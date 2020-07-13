‘I have my doubts’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing transfer swoop for striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing former Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Forest. Want Lyle Taylor. Free. Talks have begun. Keen on him for either division. Not done yet but ideal for what Lamouchi wants. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 12, 2020

Taylor is currently a free-agent after his time with the Addicks came to an end, after refusing to play any further part in their bid for survival in the Championship.

The forward caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Charlton this term, and scored 11 goals in 22 appearances.

A move to Nottingham Forest could be a tempting proposition for Taylor, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side currently challenging for promotion into the Premier League.

The Reds are sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can make a long-awaited return to the top-flight this term.

But would Taylor be a good addition to the Nottingham Forest squad ahead of next season?

We discuss…

George Harbey:

I like the look of this and I don’t like the look of this, if that makes sense.

Taylor is a proven goalscorer who has really made the step-up from League One to the Championship with ease. 11 goals in 22 games is not a bad record whatsoever, considering Charlton’s league position.

But I have my doubts over Taylor being able to step up to the Premier League and cut it in the top-flight. If Forest win promotion to the Premier League, then I don’t think he’s too much of an upgrade on what they already have to be honest.

I think Lewis Grabban is a much better forward than Taylor who suits Sabri Lamouchi’s system to a tee – that’s evident, as he has netted 20 goals this season.

If they go up, they need a younger, sharper player who can provide cover to Grabban, and even though he’d be available on a free, I don’t think Taylor is that man.

If they stay in the Championship, though, then it could be an excellent signing.

Alfie Burns:

This would be an excellent signing for Forest. Taylor has proved he’s good enough for the Championship and his performances have even teased he’s capable of stepping up into the Premier League.

There’s so much pressure on Lewis Grabban within the Forest squad and if he isn’t firing, neither are the side.

Taylor lifts that pressure on him and although he isn’t the ‘one for the future’ Forest might have looked to when replacing Grabban long-term, he’s got enough about him to make them tick for a decent period.

Forest will have a fight on their hands getting the deal over the line given the widespread interest in Taylor, but Lamouchi’s project is an attractive one, without without Premier League football.

Jacob Potter:

I have my doubts.

Taylor has already shown that he can score goals consistently in the Championship, having done that with Charlton Athletic this season.

A positive is that he’s available on a free after leaving the Addicks, which will certainly tempt Sabri Lamouchi into signing him ahead of next year’s league campaign.

However, if Forest are playing their football in the Premier League next season, I’m not convinced that he’d be good enough for the top-flight.

There are more-proven and experienced options out there for the Reds.