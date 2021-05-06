‘I have my doubts’ – Newcastle join race for in-demand Cardiff player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United have reportedly joined Norwich City and Sheffield United in the race for Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Bluebirds this term and, according to Wales Online, Newcastle, Norwich, and the Blades are interested in a summer move.

But would he be a good signing? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

I’m not sure whether this is an upgrade on what the Magpies already have in midfield.

I really liked Vaulks at Rotherham – he was a leader for the Millers and scored some vital goals from midfield – and he’s done well at Cardiff this season.

He’s 27 now and is entering his prime, but it feels like Newcastle already have three or four variations of Vaulks in their squad.

They need a younger option with more potential, in my opinion, and should look elsewhere this summer.

Did these 18 players make more than 100 Cardiff City appearances?

1 of 18 Michael Chopra Yes No

Jacob Potter

I have my doubts as to whether he’d be good enough for the Premier League.

Vaulks hasn’t exactly set the world alight with Cardiff City, but he’s been a player that’s shown consistency in the Championship whilst with the Bluebirds.

I’m not convinced that he’d be featuring regularly for Newcastle if he did move there, as Steve Bruce has better options available to him in midfield at this moment in time.

That’s not to say that he wouldn’t be a solid option in the future, but at the moment, I’m not sure a move to the top-flight would be the best of moves for Vaulks.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an interesting signing for Newcastle to make, with Will Vaulks haven proven himself to be a quality midfield option in the Championship during his time with Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

Vaulks has also delivered some strong performance on the international stage with Wales, so there is the potential for him to be a competent performer at Premier League level. Newcastle certainly need to add to their midfield options in the summer and they were trying to bring in more than just Joe Willock in January.

Whether Vaulks is ready to jump up to the Premier League and become an instant starter for Newcastle remains to be seen. However, for the right sort of price it could be a good addition for the Magpies to make to their squad this summer.

The midfielder is someone that can add goals from midfield and also has the ability to produce dangerous long throws into the opposing team’s penalty area. Those are qualities that could benefit Newcastle next term if he arrives.