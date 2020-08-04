‘I have my doubts’ – Leeds United plotting move for Premier League midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy according to 90min.

McCarthy made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles in the 2019/20 season, and will be eager to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

It is also claimed by 90min that Newcastle United, West Ham United and Aston Villa are also keen on striking an agreement to land his signature.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to add to his squad ahead of life back in the Premier League, after they won promotion into the top-flight this term.

The Whites finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom, and will fancy their chances of retaining their status as a club in the top-flight for the foreseeable future.

But would McCarthy be a good signing for Leeds ahead of the 2020/21 campaign?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

I have my doubts over this signing to be honest.

McCarthy is undoubtedly a very experienced player and has the experience and knowledge of the Premier League under his belt, but I’m not sure where he’d fit in at Leeds.

Kalvin Phillips, if he is fit, should start every game for Leeds in defensive midfield next season, so I don’t think McCarthy would want to come in as back-up, and I don’t think Leeds would want that either considering how high his wages would be.

Whilst I feel that Leeds’ spine definitely needs strengthening, I think that there are younger, sharper, fitter, hungrier options out there than the 29-year-old.

Ned Holmes:

It looks like they’re facing quite a bit of competition but if they can get it done, signing McCarthy would be a real positive step for the Whites.

Bielsa often found his midfield options limited last term and Leeds can’t afford to face that same issue in the Premier League, given the step up in quality.

McCarthy would be an extra body in midfield and would add some well-needed top-flight experience.

He’s tenacious, good in possession and doesn’t mind getting involved in a physical battle – characteristics that are likely to make him popular with both the fans and Bielsa.

With Celtic and other Premier League clubs thought to be keen, he might not be an easy signing to land but he would be a smart one.

George Dagless:

Depends on price.

I think he’s a decent player and could bring some good energy to the midfield but I think Leeds will want to be careful with what they spend on him.

I can’t see him dislodging Kalvin Phillips in the middle of the park but they do need options in that midfield and, for a small fee, he’d bring work ethic and Premier League experience, which is what they need more of.

Palace might be willing to sell but whether the two have the same idea in terms of transfer figure remains to be seen.