‘I have my doubts’ – Derby County plot transfer swoop for ex-PL player: The verdict

Derby County have reportedly registered their interest in signing former Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon according to The Scottish Sun.

The shot-stopper is a free-agent after his time with Celtic came to an end, and he is said to be weighing up contract offers from both the Rams and Hearts after turning down a deal with St Mirren.

Gordon made just eight appearances since 2018 for Celtic, so it didn’t come as a surprise to see him heading for the exit door in the summer, after losing his place in the starting XI to Fraser Forster.

A move to Derby could be a tempting proposition for Gordon as well, with Phillip Cocu’s side well in the hunt to challenge for a top-six finish this term.

The Rams are currently sat 12th in the Championship table, but are just three points adrift of the play-off places with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

But would Gordon be a good addition to the Derby County squad ahead of next season?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

Derby definitely need to think about signing a new goalkeeper ahead of next season, as Ben Hamer and Kelle Roos just aren’t good enough to be regular starters in a promotion-chasing team, I feel.

Gordon may be 37 years of age and is approaching the latter stages of his playing career, but he could bring a real winners’ mentality to Pride Park having enjoyed plenty of success during his time at Celtic

Gordon is still an excellent goalkeeper with amazing shot-stopping abilities, and he could offer some real experience in-between the sticks, which would give their defence a massive boost of confidence as it can really help when you have a reliable figure in goal.

Wayne Rooney’s leadership and winning mentality has been there for all to see since arriving at Pride Park, and Gordon would bring very similar attributes to the squad, albeit in a completely different playing position.

Ned Holmes:

I really like this move from a Derby perspective.

With Ben Hamer set to return to his parent club Leicester City at the end of the season and Manchester City thought to be keen on taking Scott Carson permanently in the summer, the Rams will need to bolster their options between the sticks in the upcoming window.

Gordon is a hugely experienced goalkeeper and there is no shame in the fact that he has lost his place to Fraser Forster this term, with the English keeper having an impressive campaign for Celtic.

This is clearly not a long-term move but it could be an interesting signing if the Rams have got someone else in mind moving forward.

The 37-year-old could be a useful stopgap and mentor for whoever comes next.

George Dagless:

It’s a decent squad signing but I don’t think Gordon should be going for it to be honest.

Is he going to play regularly? I have my doubts and I do think he is only leaving Celtic because he wants to play before hanging up his gloves.

He is in his late 30s and has offers to play regularly elsewhere, can Derby genuinely offer him that going forward? I just don’t think they can make that guarantee and, for that reason, I think it’s a non-starter.

Of course, he might be tempted by the likely better wages the Rams can offer and the fact that they’re challenging for promotion to the Premier League but why would he leave Celtic’s bench just to sit on the one at the Rams?

For me, he’s better off looking elsewhere.