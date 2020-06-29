‘I have my doubts’ – Brighton and Hove Albion eyeing up move for 26-goal EFL ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brighton and Hove Albion have joined the race to sign Peterborough United forward Ivan Toney, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old looks set to leave Peterborough this summer, after an outstanding campaign in League One for Darren Ferguson’s side.

Toney scored 26 goals in 39 appearances in 2019/20, and has scored 49 goals in 93 games since joining Posh from Newcastle United last season.

With Rangers and Celtic reportedly among those interested in signing Toney this summer, Brighton have now joined the race for the striker, as per Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Brighton would be a good move for the prolific forward…

George Harbey

I have my doubts about Toney potentially moving to the Premier League to be honest.

There can be no denying that Toney has been outstanding in League One this season and has scored an insane amount of goals, but he’s never really been what you’d call prolific before this season.

I think he would be much better off joining a promotion-chasing Championship side as I think he needs to test himself in the Championship, before thinking about moving to the top-flight.

He’s only 24 and he has plenty of time to make that move to the top-flight, and if he fails to impress in the Premier League, then, that could hamper his great work in League One this term.

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one.

Brighton look like a really intriguing and exciting prospect under Graham Potter and with some fantastic talent on their books, including the likes of Neal Maupay, Ben White and Adam Webster.

Potter likes to play forward-thinking football and in that sense you feel it could be a good place to go, particularly if they’re still a Premier League club.

My concern for Toney is that Maupay has established himself as the Seagull’s go to striker and he’s often been used as a lone forward, meaning the 24-year-old may struggle to secure regular game time.

The thing he will surely want to ensure at the moment is regular game time and you’d question whether Brighton is the best place to go for that.

Can you name every Peterborough United front-of-shirt sponsor from the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Who was Peterborough United's front-of-shirt sponsor in 2018/19? Mick George John George John Smith Mick Smith

George Dagless

It could be the right deal for him but I do think he needs a stint in the Championship first.

He’s obviously a talented forward but the jump from League One to the Premier League is a big one and few players make it instantly and prove a success.

Many good League One players need that time in the Championship to show what they can do and build confidence and I think that that would be the best course of action.

Neal Maupay is a cert for Brighton up front for the time being, too, and Toney would have to sit behind him in the pecking order, which wouldn’t be good for him in all honesty.

Jacob Potter

I have my doubts as to whether this would be a wise move for Toney.

He has been brilliant for Peterborough United this season, scoring 26 goals in 39 appearances as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Championship.

He’s clearly more than capable of making the step up to the second tier, but I’m not sure he’d be quite ready to return to the Premier League at this stage of his career.

Toney needs regular minutes to further his development, and I don’t think he’d be getting that with Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.