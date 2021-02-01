‘I have my doubts about this potential move’ – Huddersfield Town in talks over striker signing: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move to sign Kayden Jackson from Ipswich Town on Deadline Day.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (01/02, 08:39), Carlos Corberan’s side are locked in talks to sign Jackson from Ipswich on Deadline Day.

Jackson, 26, has scored only once this season in League One, but he enjoyed a better campaign in 2019/20 as he struck 11 times and registered seven assists.

Currently, Corberan has Fraizer Campbell in attack, but sections of the club’s support are, rightly, concerned about their side’s scoring record in the Championship.

So, would Jackson be a good signing?

We discuss…

Jacob Potter

I have my doubts about this potential move.

Jackson hasn’t exactly been in exceptional form for Ipswich Town this season, and I’m not sure he’d be the striker that Huddersfield Town need to fire themselves up the Championship table.

He’s only scored once in 12 appearances this season, and I would be stunned if they pushed ahead with this deal.

The Terriers certainly need to sign a striker on Deadline Day, but there are better options out there surely?

The issue that they’re faced with is time though, as it remains to be seen as to whether they can get someone better through the door in time before the 11pm deadline.

Phil Spencer

I’m not so sure about this one.

Kayden Jackson is a player who has struggled a bit of late having scored just 16 goals in 86 appearances for Ipswich Town.

This term he’s only scored one in a season that has been disrupted by the ongoing impact of a positive COVID-19 test in the autumn.

For Huddersfield I’m not sure that the player is the best solution out there as they look to bolster their attacking line and that’s why I’m of the opinion that this deal should be swerved.

Campbell? Eiting? – Can you name which Huddersfield Town player scored each of these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Jonathan Hogg Harry Toffolo Frazier Campbell Josh Koroma

Alfie Burns

It’s a tough call for Huddersfield right now. They do need a striker, but it is important that whoever comes in is an upgrade on what they already have.

Fraizer Campbell does everything you want your striker to do in terms of work ethic and occupying defenders. He also links play brilliantly. However, ultimately, he doesn’t score enough goals.

Josh Koroma’s absence on the left has hurt Huddersfield’s efficiency, which leaves the club looking for a goalscoring alternative at a late stage of the window.

Last season’s version of Jackson would have been ideal, but he’s been off-the-boil this term for Ipswich.

That presents a further risk for Huddersfield if they push to get this done today.

However, with Campbell under pressure, Danny Ward out injured consistently and the board getting stick from the fanbase, Huddersfield need to be active.

If it is to be Jackson, it’s a risk, but perhaps one that needs to be taken.