“I have lost almost a stone” – QPR chief executive opens up on Mick Beale to Rangers ordeal

Queens Park Rangers chief executive Lee Hoos has admitted he has found the previous few weeks difficult after losing Michael Beale to Rangers.

Beale was only appointed R’s boss in June, but after a strong start to the season, he began attracting interest from other clubs. He turned down the job at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in October and declared his loyalty and commitment to the club, but just weeks later he departed for Rangers, where he had previously been assistant to Steven Gerrard.

It has not just been off-the-pitch where it has been a turbulent time for the Hoops though, since the speculation initially began about Beale’s future, the club’s form has significantly declined and they have picked up just one point from their last six games.

They returned to Championship action following the World Cup break on Sunday with a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Burnley at Loftus Road and after topping the table themselves earlier in the season, the R’s now sit ninth, although they are just three points from the play-offs.

After the loss to the Clarets, the club announced the appointment of former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley as their new head coach, with the 44-year-old signing a three-and-a-half year deal.

But Hoos revealed that the whole process had taken its toll on him and says the club could not have prevented Beale from leaving.

“What can you do about Beale’s exit?” Hoos said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“We can never ever guarantee it under employment law. Employees have certain lives. At the end of the day if somebody wants to go, what are you really going to do? That doesn’t serve any party. At the end of the day we work with people, we understand people’s personal circumstances, but what we don’t want to do is turn that into a lose-lose situation.

“I’ve learned to trust but verify! The silver lining is I have lost almost a stone. In that way, it’s been good for my weight.

“Absolutely, there was a bit of a blip even before everything happened in the managerial change. We just need to get back on track.

“Like I said, I know we have a talented squad, a lot of untapped potential, and we need someone who wants to tap into it. We always monitor who is out there and will be able to turn this around quickly. In the second interview, it was the cream of the cream and we had it done and dusted in two weeks.”

The verdict

It has been a tough few weeks for Hoos and the QPR board.

They gave Beale his first opportunity in management in the summer and will rightly feel let down by his actions, particularly after he spoke so publicly about loyalty and integrity.

It is interesting to hear his insights into the process and to understand some of the pressures in the boardroom.

But Critchley is an exciting appointment for the R’s having done an excellent job at Blackpool and having been given a long contract, Hoos will be hoping he can bring some stability to the club after the disruption of recent weeks.

With the team beginning to fall down the table, having certainty should provide continuity for the players as they look to keep themselves in play-off contention.