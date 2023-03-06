“I have looked and I am looking” – Neil Warnock issues Huddersfield Town transfer claim

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has revealed that he is currently looking at free-agents and has suggested that he is open to signing a player if he believes that they will be able to make a difference for the club in the closing stages of the season.

Due to the fact that Huddersfield’s hierarchy waited until February to sack Mark Fotheringham, Warnock can only strengthen his squad by signing individuals who are currently without a club as the transfer window will remain shut until the summer.

After guiding Huddersfield to a 2-1 victory in the first game of his second spell in charge of the club, Warnock would have been hoping to oversee positive performances against Burnley and Coventry City.

However, the Terriers were outclassed in both of these fixtures as they suffered back-to-back 4-0 defeats in the Championship.

Currently in the relegation zone, Huddersfield will be desperate to get back to winning ways tomorrow when they host Bristol City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, Warnock has outlined the club’s current stance regarding free-agents.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, the Terriers boss said: “I’ve had a couple of free agents I’ve spoken to but not in the positions I think we need and it’s pointless bringing somebody in for the sake of it

“Free agents for this time of year, there’s reasons why they are free agents at this time of year – in general.

“The lads I signed at Cardiff, I knew them and I think they were waiting for me to get a club. I haven’t got anyone like that in the pipeline. “I have looked and I am looking.

The Verdict

With Warnock revealing that Huddersfield could potentially sign a free-agent during the remainder of the campaign, it will be interesting to see whether the club goes on to add to their squad.

At this stage of the season, the main issue with signing free-agents is that they will take some time to get up to speed due to the fact that they have not been training with clubs.

When you consider that Huddersfield need to pick up positive results quickly, there is no guarantee that a player will be able to have the desired effect if they make the move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

While also looking for free-agents, Warnock will be hoping to help Huddersfield close the gap between them and safety by guiding the club to positive results in their upcoming fixtures.