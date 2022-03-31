“I have got some tricks in my bag” – Tony Stewart addresses the future of Rotherham United star

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart believes that there are certain things he can do to convince Michael Smith to stay with the Millers beyond this summer, in conversation with The Yorkshire Post.

The 30-year-old, who sees his contract expire in Yorkshire at the end of the campaign, has once again shone in Rotherham colours, netting 21 times in 45 games in all competitions, with 17 of those coming in the league.

With the Millers closing in on an immediate return to the second-tier, Smith is someone who will certainly bolster the club’s chances of survival.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post about the forward, Stewart said: “Michael could leave (as he is out of contract). But I have got some tricks in my bag with Smithy and there’s certain things I can do and I would make an exception with Smithy as he’s been a loyal ‘gladiator’ for Rotherham.

“He has always given 110 per cent and he’s my unadopted son. I have always been a fan of Smithy and we will have those negotiations in April and hopefully he will be staying with us for some while yet.

“The only person (leading player) who could leave (for nothing) would be Smithy. With the others, we have got them under contract and they are playing for promotion and promotion is a pay rise for the players and it would help sustain the team.”

The verdict

It would certainly be frustrating for the Millers if they are to lose the experienced forward for free in the summer, with Smith being extremely important over the last few years.

A consistent scorer of goals, he is also someone who works tirelessly for his side, whilst his physicality always causes problems for opposing defences.

He would certainly be a shrewd addition elsewhere in the Championship, however, Stewart is hopeful that he could be persuaded to sign fresh terms with Rotherham.

Smith has attracted second-tier interest recently and it will be no surprise to see it resurface as his contract at the New York Stadium ticks down.