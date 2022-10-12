“I have got concerns” – West Brom fan pundit reacts as Swansea City head coach linked with vacancy

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin is on West Bromwich Albion‘s shortlist to potentially replace Steve Bruce, according to The Athletic.

Chief executive Ron Gourlay has been analysing a number of potential candidates who could come and fill the hot-seat at The Hawthorns, and Martin is just one of those who the Baggies hierarchy have their eye on.

The 36-year-old has been in management for almost three years, having taken up the MK Dons job in November 2019 before moving on to Swansea last year.

Quiz: 14 questions about West Brom’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 How many league goals have they scored? 13 15 17 19

The ex-Scotland international player has gained a number of plaudits for his possession-based style of football, and it is currently working well for the Swans so far as they sit in sixth position in the Championship table.

Despite the obvious qualities that he possesses, FLW’s Baggies fan pundit Matt believes that Martin may not be an ideal or suitable candidate for the job, simply because of the issues that are persistent behind the scenes and higher up at the club – ones which would perhaps mean someone with more experience is needed.

“I have got concerns whether a young manager would succeed at Albion regardless of who that is, whether it’s Russell Martin, Leam Richardson or Carlos Corberan,” Matt explained.

“I honestly do think that support structure and infrastructure is needed within the club for a young coach to succeed – an on the grass coach who is primarily focused on improving the team and improving players needs a lot of help around him, and they won’t get that at Albion at all.

“I think they’re all good managers and can all be successful in their own right, but I think Albion also need someone that can manage upwards, and again in my mind that leaves no doubt that Sean Dyche is still the best candidate for the job – but I’m not sure he will be tempted to take over at The Hawthorns.

“Additionally, I don’t think Albion will pay compensation for a manager considering that we are effectively penniless, so I would imagine the new appointment would be someone that’s out of work too.”

The Verdict

Martin’s time at Swansea has been a bit up and down, but after a slow start to the current campaign, he has his side right where he wants them to be in the play-off spots.

Swansea definitely play football the perceived ‘right way’ and have an attacking element to their style with the attacking wing-backs and both Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe, but would that necessarily suit West Brom’s current squad?

It has taken a while for Swansea’s squad to really get used to Martin’s style of play as last season didn’t go that well at all, but there’s no denying when it really clicks, it is fun to watch.

Yet, with the issues that persist at West Brom off the field, Martin may not be fully equipped to deal with the pressures that this particular vacancy would bring, so Matt is right to express his doubts.