Lewis Gibson has heaped praise on the ‘special’ Bristol Rovers group he spent the season with after a productive loan spell with the League One side.

Gibson benefits from Bristol Rovers spell

The left-sided Everton defender has been highly-rated over the years, but he has understandably struggled to find game time. Therefore, most of his minutes over the years have come from different loan spells.

The latest of those was with the Gas, with Gibson joining Joey Barton’s side in the summer, and he went on to make 31 appearances for the club as they finished 17th in the third tier following their promotion.

There were highs and lows for Gibson during the loan move, but he gained invaluable experience, as he managed to play regularly for the first time in his short career.

And, the 22-year-old clearly enjoyed his time at the Memorial Stadium, as Gibson took to Instagram to send a message to the supporters as he reflected on the past year.

“I have felt at home since the minute I arrived at this club. I appreciate everything. Such a special group. Thank you.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Gibson, as he signed a contract extension at Goodison Park before his move to Bristol Rovers.

But, Barton has made it clear from his perspective that he would love to bring Gibson back if it’s possible, although he conceded that is likely to depend on what division Sean Dyche’s side are in. A shock 5-1 win at Brighton last time out has left Everton in a great position to stay in the top-flight with three games to go.

Gibson made a big impact at Bristol Rovers

This was a very good loan spell for all parties, and Gibson has no doubt developed and improved as a player over the past 12 months, and his comments here show he really enjoyed the experience of playing week in, week out in League One.

From Bristol Rovers’ perspective, Barton was a huge fan of the player, and the fact he was named captain shows just how much he was rated and appreciated by all at the club.

So, a return to the club can’t be ruled out, and it’s going to be a big summer for Gibson, who once again needs to make sure that he is playing football regularly next season to help his development after a tough few years.