Rishi Sunak has spoken out about Reading’s current situation amid further off-field issues.

The ownership of the Royals has come into focus in recent months, with everything reaching a new low in the last couple of weeks.

The Berkshire outfit dropped into League One after a six-point deduction penalty proved the difference between 21st and 22nd in the Championship table last season.

Reading have already been deducted a further four points this campaign, which has dropped them into the relegation zone in the third division table.

Bracknell MP James Sunderland has called for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport to be represented within the Football League in order to ensure clubs like Reading are served with their best interests in mind.

The ownership at the Madejski Stadium has come under increasing pressure to sell their stake in the club, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for Dai Yongge.

What has Rishi Sunak said about Reading’s situation?

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire, Sunak has expressed his sympathy for the situation the club finds itself in.

The UK Prime Minister referred to plans already published to introduce a football regulator into English football, but offered no particular insight into how the situation at Reading can be addressed immediately.

"I have enormous sympathy,” said Sunak, via James Earnshaw.

“My hometown club Southampton also got relegated so was not a fun experience.

“In regards to this, we have published plans to tighten up governance on the football sector.

"Everyone can remember what happened with the Super League and I think we have to have more focus on these issues.

“There is quite a detailed paper which has been published by the government about how we do football governance and the role an independent regulator could play.

"They are a part of our heritage and really important parts of our communities.

“It is right that we look after them properly and so I would urge everyone to go online, google it and you will be able to read our plans."

Ruben Selles’ side have won three of their opening eight games of the new season, which would have them sitting 17th in the table, but for the four points they’ve been deducted.

Reading have been placed under yet another transfer embargo as the situation continues to decline, with the threat of further points deductions looming if the players are not paid by Friday.

However, there is some reason for optimism, with a number of parties expressing an interest in buying the club.

Will the UK government be able to provide help to Reading during this difficult period?

Sunak’s comments don’t really offer much hope for fans of Reading in their current predicament.

A regulator being brought into English football is a fine idea, and the proposal put forward is an extensive document that signals the potential future of football in the UK.

However, it means nothing right now which is what matters most to Reading.

Supporters now have to hope that any of the parties showing an interest in the club is a serious outfit that can turn things around, otherwise the threat of administration continues to loom in the background of all these issues.