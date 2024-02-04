Charlton Athletic have appointed former Luton Town, Stoke City and Southampton boss Nathan Jones as their new manager.

The Addicks had been on the search for a manager following the sacking of Michael Appleton, who left the club last month after winning just eight of his 28 games in charge since replacing Dean Holden in September.

Jones has been out of work since being dismissed by Southampton last February after a disastrous three-month spell at St Mary's which saw him win just five of his 14 games in charge, with only one of those victories coming in the Premier League.

The Welshman inherits a Charlton side that are without a win in their last 12 league games, and after a 1-0 defeat to Derby County at The Valley on Saturday, the Addicks are 19th in the League One table, just three points above the relegation zone.

Jones has put pen-to-paper on a "long-term contract" with the club, and he will meet the players on Monday before taking charge for the first time in the crucial clash against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

Nathan Jones reacts to Charlton Athletic appointment

Jones revealed that he has had plenty of opportunities to return to management since his exit from Southampton last year, but he said the chance to take charge at The Valley was too good to turn down.

"I am extremely excited by the challenge in front of me at Charlton. It is a club that I have fond memories of from my time here and I want to play my part in moving the club forward," Jones told the club's official website.

"I have been approached by a number of clubs to get back into management but I have been waiting for the right opportunity.

"From my conversations with the Board and given the long-term nature of the contract, I can see there is a real appetite to build something here which I am really looking forward to being a part of."

It was known that Jones was a candidate for the Rotherham United vacancy in November 2023, but he opted to turn that chance down, whilst he got down to the final three for the Millwall job - only to be pipped to that by Joe Edwards in the same month.

Charlton chairman James Rodwell was delighted to welcome Jones to the club, and he believes the 50-year-old is the right man to take the club forward.

"We’re really pleased to appoint Nathan Jones," Rodwell told the club's official website.

"He is a Manager of real pedigree who has a track record of building successful teams over a period of time,"

"We were really impressed with the quality of candidates interested in coming to Charlton. T

"hrough our initial research, the in-depth interview process and the references we took, Nathan was the clear stand out.

"He is a great fit for Charlton given his ability to get his teams playing football on the front foot, with a passion and an intensity.

"He is an excellent coach, who is tactically savvy and an outstanding developer of talent."

Nathan Jones appointment is a risk for Charlton Athletic

Jones is an intriguing appointment for the Addicks.

He did an outstanding job over his two spells at Luton Town, but he found it incredibly tough at Stoke and Southampton, raising question marks about his ability to deliver away from Kenilworth Road.

With the club sitting just above the relegation zone, Charlton desperately need this appointment to work out, and having watched his new side in action in the defeat against Derby on Saturday, Jones will no doubt be aware of the task ahead of him.

It is a coup for the Addicks to land the signature of a manager that was working in the Premier League just under a year ago, and while Jones is a gamble, he could prove to be a shrewd appointment.