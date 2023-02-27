“I have absolutely nothing against him” – Ipswich Town fan pundit issues verdict on defender’s future at Portman Road

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town will be looking to back up their recent victories over Forest Green Rovers and Milton Keynes Dons by securing a positive result in their showdown with Burton Albion this weekend.

As a result of these two triumphs, the Blues have managed to close the gap between them and Plymouth Argyle in the League One standings to five points.

Having been introduced as a substitute against MK Dons last Saturday, Janoi Donacien will be hoping to force his way back into the club’s starting eleven over the course of the coming weeks.

While Donacien’s current deal at Portman Road is set to expire later this year, Ipswich do possess the option to extend his stay for another year due to a clause included in his contract.

The Blues could also decide to offer the defender a longer deal if Kieran McKenna believes that Donacien is key to the club’s plans for the future.

Making reference to Donacien, Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry has admitted that while the club should be looking to extend the 29-year-old’s stay for another year, he believes that a long-term deal should not be on the cards.

Speaking to FLW, Henry said: “I think with Donacien’s contract, they’ll trigger the extension.

“I don’t think they are going to tie him down to a longer-term deal right now.

“Moving forward, Harry Clarke is the number one choice for that right-back position.

“I think again, if, and there’s a lot of ifs, but if we get promoted or if there is another option, I think Donacien will fall down the pecking order.

“He is very reliable and I have absolutely nothing against him.

“I think he is into the upper limits of his capabilities in terms of playing the ball, taking it forward, progressing from defence, I think there are a few limitations and I think Clarke beats him in that aspect and therefore is the number one choice.

“I also think that if we are to get someone else come in, I think Donacien may drop down the order so I think a one-year extension makes sense, I don’t think a bigger contract does.”

The Verdict

This is an understandable stance regarding Donacien’s future as offering a long-term contract to a player who is not guaranteed to start would be a risky move.

Ipswich’s decision to sign Clarke in January offered an indication that McKenna does not necessarily view Donacien as the club’s first-choice right-back going forward.

Since making this move, Clarke has been given the nod to start in five of the seven league games has participated in.

Donacien’s lack of Championship experience may also be taken into consideration by Ipswich as if they secure promotion to this division later this year, they will find it beneficial to turn to players for inspiration who have featured regularly in this division during their respective careers.

Donacien does not fall into this particular category as he has only played 10 games in the second-tier.