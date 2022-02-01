‘I hate you for it’ – Lyle Taylor sends message to Krystian Bielik after Derby County’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Birmingham City

In a very memorable weekend of EFL action, Krystian Bielik’s last gasp overhead kick equaliser for Derby County was probably the most dramatic moment.

A year on from the day he suffered a second anterior cruciate ligament injury, the Poland international made his Rams return from the bench with Derby two goals down against Birmingham City.

Lyle Taylor, on his debut, and Scott Hogan had found the net for the Blues, only for Luke Plange, 87th minute, and Krystian Bielik, 95th minute, to rescue a point in remarkable fashion.

A former team-mate of Bielik in their time at Charlton Athletic, Lyle Taylor commented on the 24-year-old’s Instagram post, which assured supporters that Bielik’s shoulder injury was not significant.

Taylor wrote: “I hate you for it brother, but it’s good to see you back out there.

“Glad your shoulder is all good.”

Derby’s survival bid this season has been of the most incredible demonstrations of courage, fight and defiance the EFL has seen in recent years and the return of Bielik substantially increases their chances of achieving survival.

The Rams were favourites to pick up all three points against the Blues, in a sense it was a disappointing result, but the nature of the comeback can only continue to build momentum on the pitch.

The Verdict

Phil Jagielka, Graeme Shinnie, Dylan Williams, David Marshall, Sam Baldock and Luke Plange all left the club in the January transfer window.

The former pair are the toughest blows to take having been key players in the first half of the season, while the latter returns on loan for the remainder of the campaign as a huge boost to the attacking contingent.

Wayne Rooney turned down the opportunity to join Premier League and his boyhood club Everton, just to increase the fairytale element to the season.

Taylor produced an impressive debut for the Blues after signing on loan from Nottingham Forest, the 31-year-old thrived under Lee Bowyer at Charlton and will be hoping that a positive second half to the season can result in a permanent move to St Andrew’s in the summer, with his future prospects with the Reds looking bleak.