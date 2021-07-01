Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I hate this club’, ‘I hope this is wrong’ – These Fulham fans react to significant managerial development

Published

8 mins ago

on

Fulham are close to appointing Marco Silva as their new manager, with the former Everton chief having ‘provisionally agreed’ a deal to succeed Scott Parker.

The Cottagers are planning for life back in the Championship after a disappointing campaign last time out and their pre-season plans weren’t made any easier by Parker’s drawn out exit, which was eventually confirmed a few days ago.

Attention has quickly turned to a potential replacement and The Athletic have revealed that Silva is in line to take over.

The Portuguese boss has been out of work since leaving Goodison Park in 2019, whilst he has also managed Hull City and Watford in England prior to that.

With Silva not exactly enjoying great success in any of those jobs, it’s fair to say that this potential appointment has received a mixed response from the support, who had thought Chris Wilder would take charge.

