‘I hate this club’, ‘I hope this is wrong’ – These Fulham fans react to significant managerial development

Fulham are close to appointing Marco Silva as their new manager, with the former Everton chief having ‘provisionally agreed’ a deal to succeed Scott Parker.

NEW: Fulham have provisionally agreed a deal with Marco Silva to replace Scott Parker: #FFC https://t.co/tz1Cq4e32N — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) June 30, 2021

The Cottagers are planning for life back in the Championship after a disappointing campaign last time out and their pre-season plans weren’t made any easier by Parker’s drawn out exit, which was eventually confirmed a few days ago.

Attention has quickly turned to a potential replacement and The Athletic have revealed that Silva is in line to take over.

The Portuguese boss has been out of work since leaving Goodison Park in 2019, whilst he has also managed Hull City and Watford in England prior to that.

With Silva not exactly enjoying great success in any of those jobs, it’s fair to say that this potential appointment has received a mixed response from the support, who had thought Chris Wilder would take charge.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…

I hate this club https://t.co/oY43FUKfVF — Derek remembers the 49 🏳️‍🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (@Lions0607) June 30, 2021

Actually don't mind this, quite like Marco Silva- and he'll probably bring Luis Boa Morte along with him. As long as we keep Stuart Gray in the mix so we don't lose our defensive capability- especially defending set-pieces which was Silva's main weakness at Everton. #FFC https://t.co/wAJUvlCkcE — Sam Wheeler (@wheelerdeeler) June 30, 2021

Dunno how I feel about this, called him a fraud for years 😂 https://t.co/oAtgnRQmG8 — Lewis H (@LewisFFC17) June 30, 2021

There’s never been anything positive about this bloke. Hope he proves me wrong! — Matt (@TheMattNuttall) June 30, 2021

His track record in English football doesn't exactly warrant being selected ahead of the likes of Wilder and Howe. — Leighton Williams (@LeightonRW07) June 30, 2021

God I hope this is wrong — ian oliver (@FcToro05) June 30, 2021

Didn’t see that coming at all. Very interesting! — Callum McFadden (@CallumCFB) June 30, 2021